Ministry to allow more foreign students

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Education (MOE) is allowing more categories of international students to enter Taiwan, effective immediately, it said on Thursday, three months after an entry ban was instituted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entry of international students was suspended from Jan. 1, although students who were pursuing academic degrees or recipients of Ministry of Foreign Affairs scholarships were allowed to enter Taiwan from Feb. 9.

As of Thursday, students who have received Mandarin-learning scholarships by the MOE are allowed to enter the country to study, the education ministry said.

Entry has also been granted to students participating in bilateral cooperation programs or for special diplomatic reasons, it said.

About 1,400 students fall into these three groups, it added.

However, students are only allowed to enter through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result issued within three days of their flight, it said.

Upon arrival, they must report to a designated counter at the airport and would have to quarantine for 14 days at either a hotel or government center, the education ministry said.

Students would not be allowed to leave quarantine until they test negative for COVID-19, it said.

The education ministry would consider lifting entry restrictions for other categories of international students, including exchange students and non-scholarship students learning Mandarin, after further evaluating the COVID-19 situation, it said.