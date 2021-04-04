The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed six imported cases of COVID-19 and one new case of a non-serious adverse event after a COVID-19 vaccination.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is CECC spokesperson, said that three of the imported cases are Philippine migrant workers, who are in their 20s or 30s.
One of them arrived in Taiwan on March 10 and tested negative after finishing quarantine on Tuesday last week, but tested positive in a paid test on Thursday, Chuang said.
Photo: CNA
The other two women arrived on March 19 and tested positive after finishing quarantine on Thursday, he said.
All three tested negative in subsequent tests, he said, adding that their test results showed no IgM antibodies, but did show IgG antibodies, which means that they had likely been infected earlier.
The other three cases are Indonesian crew members of a shipping vessel, who are in their 20s to 40s, Chuang said, adding that all other crew members of the vessel have been in home quarantine since March 13, when the boat docked in Taiwan.
All crew members were administered paid tests on Thursday, and the results showed that three of them were infected, he said.
Two of the three cases from Indonesia tested negative in subsequent tests, and the result of the other man’s subsequent test showed a relatively low viral load, no IgM antibodies, but IgG antibodies, Chuang said, adding that this suggests a prior infection.
Forty-nine crew members were in close contact with the three cases, Chuang said.
Two of the contacts, who shared a room with the cases, were put under home isolation, while the others must practice self-health management, he added.
A total of 1,045 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Taiwan, including 929 imported cases, CECC statistics showed.
Forty-three people are in hospital with the virus, it showed.
In other developments, 606 people received a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, despite it being the first day of the Tomb Sweeping Day long weekend, bringing the total number of doses administered in Taiwan to 17,056, Chuang said.
One non-serious adverse event following a vaccination was reported on Friday, bringing the total of post-vaccine adverse events reported in Taiwan to 63, including 55 non-serious events, he said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines allocated through the global vaccine sharing program COVAX would be delivered today.
The 199,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are being shipped from Amsterdam, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to
Taipei officials on Friday removed a potted plant installation in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) after receiving complaints that the trouser-shaped planters were frightening visitors after dark. Inspired by a popular installation in Busan, South Korea, the creator used recycled materials to make the planters, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said. The pairs of pants with flowers sprouting from the waist were installed early this month in different postures among hedges in the park. They quickly gained attention online as people shared photographs of the disembodied trousers and discussed how frightening they are in the dark, with some saying they thought they
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a