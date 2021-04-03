DIPLOMACY
AIT shuffle unconfirmed
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday declined to confirm media reports that US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sandra Oudkirk this year is likely to assume the post of Washington’s top envoy in Taiwan. Reports said that Oudkirk would take over as director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), replacing Brent Christensen. Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that it has no comment on US personnel appointments in Taiwan. AIT spokeswoman Amanda Mansour said that her office does not have any personnel announcements at this time.
SEISMICITY
Quake strikes in south
A magnitude 4 earthquake struck off southeastern Taiwan at 1:50pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau reported. No damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter of the temblor was at sea, about 29.2km southwest of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 24.1km, the Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s highest intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was the highest in Taitung, where it measured 3 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale, the bureau said.
WEATHER
Heat alert issued
The Central Weather Bureau yesterday issued a heat alert for Tainan and Kaohsiung, with daytime temperatures reaching a maximum of 36°C. Summer-like highs for some inland areas and valleys in the two cities triggered a yellow alert for a one-day temperature high of 36°C based on the bureau’s three-level heat advisory system, it said. The warm weather is forecast to continue until tomorrow, when a moderate seasonal northeasterly wind system is expected to arrive in northern Taiwan, sending daytime temperatures down to 24°C, the bureau said. The temperature in northern areas could fall as low as 20°C on Monday, it said.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Weather stations completed
Two of 16 weather stations planned along Provincial Highway No. 61 have been completed, the Directorate-General of Highways said on Wednesday. The two new stations are in Yunlin and Chiayi counties on the 301.86km highway, the agency said. The establishment of the stations follows a deadly 20-vehicle pileup in Chiayi County on Feb. 21 that led to a Ministry of Transportation and Communications decision on March 4 to spend NT$3.5 billion (US$122.66 million) to improve road safety on the highway. The ministry also plans to install monitoring equipment such as CCTV and vehicle detectors along the coastal highway linking New Taipei City and Tainan, it said.
SOCIETY
Kaohsiung fireworks planned
Double Ten National Day fireworks are to return to Kaohsiung on Oct. 10 for the first time in 20 years, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Monday. The previous time the event was held in the city was in 2000, when the display was organized for the first time outside of Taipei, Chen wrote on Facebook. At the time, the city revamped an abandoned warehouse for the occasion. The site on the periphery of Kaohsiung Port is now the Pier-2 Art Center, which provides an open space for artists, workshops and exhibitions. The National Day fireworks will be the pride of Kaohsiung residents and for Taiwan as a whole, Chen said, adding that the event would help shine a light on the city’s urban development.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to
Taipei officials on Friday removed a potted plant installation in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) after receiving complaints that the trouser-shaped planters were frightening visitors after dark. Inspired by a popular installation in Busan, South Korea, the creator used recycled materials to make the planters, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said. The pairs of pants with flowers sprouting from the waist were installed early this month in different postures among hedges in the park. They quickly gained attention online as people shared photographs of the disembodied trousers and discussed how frightening they are in the dark, with some saying they thought they