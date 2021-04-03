Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

AIT shuffle unconfirmed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday declined to confirm media reports that US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sandra Oudkirk this year is likely to assume the post of Washington’s top envoy in Taiwan. Reports said that Oudkirk would take over as director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), replacing Brent Christensen. Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that it has no comment on US personnel appointments in Taiwan. AIT spokeswoman Amanda Mansour said that her office does not have any personnel announcements at this time.

SEISMICITY

Quake strikes in south

A magnitude 4 earthquake struck off southeastern Taiwan at 1:50pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau reported. No damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter of the temblor was at sea, about 29.2km southwest of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 24.1km, the Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s highest intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was the highest in Taitung, where it measured 3 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale, the bureau said.

WEATHER

Heat alert issued

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday issued a heat alert for Tainan and Kaohsiung, with daytime temperatures reaching a maximum of 36°C. Summer-like highs for some inland areas and valleys in the two cities triggered a yellow alert for a one-day temperature high of 36°C based on the bureau’s three-level heat advisory system, it said. The warm weather is forecast to continue until tomorrow, when a moderate seasonal northeasterly wind system is expected to arrive in northern Taiwan, sending daytime temperatures down to 24°C, the bureau said. The temperature in northern areas could fall as low as 20°C on Monday, it said.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Weather stations completed

Two of 16 weather stations planned along Provincial Highway No. 61 have been completed, the Directorate-General of Highways said on Wednesday. The two new stations are in Yunlin and Chiayi counties on the 301.86km highway, the agency said. The establishment of the stations follows a deadly 20-vehicle pileup in Chiayi County on Feb. 21 that led to a Ministry of Transportation and Communications decision on March 4 to spend NT$3.5 billion (US$122.66 million) to improve road safety on the highway. The ministry also plans to install monitoring equipment such as CCTV and vehicle detectors along the coastal highway linking New Taipei City and Tainan, it said.

SOCIETY

Kaohsiung fireworks planned

Double Ten National Day fireworks are to return to Kaohsiung on Oct. 10 for the first time in 20 years, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said on Monday. The previous time the event was held in the city was in 2000, when the display was organized for the first time outside of Taipei, Chen wrote on Facebook. At the time, the city revamped an abandoned warehouse for the occasion. The site on the periphery of Kaohsiung Port is now the Pier-2 Art Center, which provides an open space for artists, workshops and exhibitions. The National Day fireworks will be the pride of Kaohsiung residents and for Taiwan as a whole, Chen said, adding that the event would help shine a light on the city’s urban development.