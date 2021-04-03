The US on Thursday reiterated its commitment to deepening ties with Taiwan, saying that it would consider opportunities for mutual visits by senior officials to advance the relationship.
US Department of State spokesman Ned Price made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked what message the US was sending to China with a visit to Taiwan by US Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland, and whether US policy is a continuation of former US president Donald Trump’s move to lift restrictions on officials traveling to Taiwan.
Hennessey-Niland joined a delegation from Palau alongside Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr, arriving on March 28.
The visit made Hennessey-Niland the first US ambassador to visit Taiwan in an official capacity since 1979, when Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.
Taiwan, as a leading democracy, is a critical economic and security partner of the US, “and that’s why we will continue to engage Taiwan consistent with the long-standing ‘one China’ policy,” Price said. “We will consider, just as we have, opportunities for visits to Washington and Taipei by senior-level authorities that advance our unofficial relationship and enable substantive exchanges on issues of mutual concern.”
The Trump administration sent a record number of high-ranking officials to Taiwan, including then-US Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar in August last year, the highest-level visit by a US official since 1979.
In the following month, then-US undersecretary of state Keith Krach became the highest-ranking US Department of State official to visit Taiwan since 1979.
On Jan. 9, just 11 days before the transition to the administration of US President Joe Biden, then-US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that he was lifting restrictions on contacts between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.
The Financial Times on Tuesday reported that the Biden administration is preparing to issue guidelines that would make it easier for US diplomats to meet Taiwanese officials by adopting some of the changes introduced by Trump.
A person familiar with the guidelines said that the rules would focus on encouraging US officials to meet their Taiwanese counterparts, rather than imposing limits on contacts, the Financial Times reported.
A second person said that most of the restrictions on interactions “between US and Taiwanese diplomats ... will disappear,” it reported.
