The US has expressed concern over Taiwan’s new regulations on imports of US beef and US pork containing ractopamine.
In its annual report highlighting significant foreign barriers to US exports, the Office of the US Trade Representative said that Taiwan’s implementation of maximum residue limits (MRLs) for ractopamine in imported pork inaccurately implies that there is a food safety concern with US pork and pork products containing the leanness-enhancing feed additive.
The office’s National Trade Estimate Report said that a requirement that labeling be changed whenever a pork source changes could prompt Taiwanese manufacturers of processed pork products to favor Taiwanese pork over US pork.
The US has raised concerns about the labeling requirement with Taiwan, including in October last year on the sidelines of the WTO Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade meeting, the report said.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in August last year said that Taiwan would allow traces of ractopamine in imported US pork up to a certain limit and ease restrictions on US beef, allowing imports of beef products from cattle aged 30 months or older.
The new rules took effect on Jan. 1, allowing MRLs of ractopamine in imported pork muscle and fat of 0.01 parts per million (ppm), 0.04ppm in pork liver and kidneys, and 0.01ppm in all other edible parts.
However, other barriers, including a ban on imports of US ground beef and some other beef products, remain in place.
Therefore, the US continues to urge Taiwan to open its market fully to beef and beef products based on science, the World Organization for Animal Health guidelines and relevant protocols, the report said.
The US is also concerned that Taiwan’s ractopamine testing method is not aligned with the recommendations in the Codex Alimentarius Commission and could provide inaccurate results, it said.
“The United States continues to ask that Taiwan align its methods of detection with the standards utilized by countries, in this case Codex,” it said.
The US trade deficit with Taiwan last year was US$29.9 billion, a 30.4 percent increase from 2019.
US exports to Taiwan were US$30.5 billion, down 2.5 percent from the previous year, while US imports from Taiwan were US$60.4 billion, up 11.4 percent, the report said.
Taiwan last year was the US’ 10th-largest export market, it said.
The government said that it would continue to communicate with the US over the issue.
