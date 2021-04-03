Retired hens accompany elderly villagers

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA





The introduction of “retired” hens as companions for elderly and disabled residents in an Aboriginal community in Hualien County has helped bring people together and given them a new lease of life, local residents said on Saturday last week.

Lin Jung-hui (林榮輝) — an elderly member of the Aboriginal Dahdah Community in Wanrong Township (萬榮) — said that two years ago he had the idea to use hens that have stopped laying as therapy animals for disabled people in the community.

As the community’s younger members have left to work elsewhere, the hens could provide company for the remaining population of the village, Lin said.

Lin Chin-ying tends to her hens at her home in Hualien County’s Wanrong Township on Saturday last week. Photo: CNA

Lin arranged for 10 households to each receive five hens to raise, and the Taiwan Mennonite New Dawn Education Center, along with professors from National Dong Hwa University, provided chicken feed and helped build hen houses.

“Under the care of the villagers, the chickens began producing eggs again — first, 50 percent of their previous output, and then 70 percent. They had a rebirth of sorts,” Lin said.

Each of the villagers raised their hens in their own way, he said, adding that the birds raised by a woman who sang to them produced the most eggs.

Raising the hens gave the villagers a common topic to discuss, and they meet every afternoon for tea to talk about them, he said.

After the hens began laying more regularly, the community collectively decided to establish a cooperative to sell the eggs, he said.

Last year, the community received more retired hens, so that each household now has 26 hens, producing about 900 eggs per household, Lin said.

The community cooperates with Tzu Chi University assistant professor Chiu Yi-ju (邱奕儒), whose students help market the eggs, he said.

Villagers meet twice a week to inspect each others’ eggs, sanitize them, categorize them and then stamp them, Lin said, adding that he takes them to Hualien City to sell.

“Eggs sell for NT$12 each, NT$10 of which goes to the villagers. When production is high, they can make about NT$4,000 a month,” he said, adding that this extra income was a big motivator for elderly villagers.

However, the extra income was not his original goal, Lin said.

He was happy to see the elderly members of his community become motivated, Lin said.

The next step is to add another five households to meet the burgeoning interest among village residents, once the cooperative finds more vendors to sell its eggs in Hualien City, and to expand online sales, he said.