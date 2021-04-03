Legislator calls for Uber oversight

By Chen Yun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The government should draw up legislation to further regulate ride-hailing service Uber to better protect consumer rights, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Cheng Cheng-chien (鄭正鈐) said on Thursday.

Cheng made the remarks at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, saying that he had received a complaint from a mother who said that her daughter “fled” from a vehicle last month to protect herself from the Uber driver.

The driver, who allegedly has a criminal record, picked up the daughter in Taipei’s Dazhi (大直) area, but instead of driving her to central Taipei, he drove to New Taipei City’s Wugu District (五股), Cheng said, citing the mother.

The meter in the vehicle at the end of the trip showed NT$1,262, and the driver ignored messages through the app from her daughter and her husband, Cheng quoted the mother as saying.

Uber was informed of the incident immediately, but only responded 24 hours later, promising to look into the incident, police said.

Uber replied another 24 hours later, saying that the driver had been suspended, police said.

It was frightening that Uber could not be held accountable by the authorities, and the parents have therefore filed a petition, Cheng said.

Uber has failed to take responsibility, Cheng said, expressing the hope that similar incidents would not occur.

Hua Kuan-fu (華冠富), a manager at Q Taxi, which operated the vehicle involved in the incident, apologized on behalf of the firm.

A lawyer for the firm said that the driver was inexperienced, as he had only joined the company on Tuesday last week.

The driver is hearing impaired and uses hearing aids, the lawyer said.

The firm was unaware of the driver’s criminal record, as he had provided a clean criminal record certificate, the lawyer said.

Hu Ti-chi (胡迪琦), an official at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, said that the ministry is responsible for overseeing taxi operators.

When an operator offers services through an app, the operator is still responsible for its service, he said.

The vehicle involved in the incident was not operated by Uber, but by a local operator using the Uber app, Hu said, adding that the vehicle’s meter was used.

Uber Taiwan has since 2017 allowed local taxi operators to offer services with metered fares through the app.