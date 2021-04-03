Aspiring students favor psychology, survey shows

By Rachel Lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Psychology was the most popular subject among aspiring university students, with 14 of 17 psychology departments at Taiwanese universities listed among the 100 most-searched-for departments by high-school students in a ranking on the Web site U News.

The list was published yesterday ahead of the announcement of phase 1 results of the national college entrance exams, through which the majority of students qualify for tertiary education.

Ahead of the exams, students can list up to six departments that they wish to enter. In phase 2, they sit exams conducted by the universities they aim to enroll at.

The U News ranking, based on online searches by high-school students over the past seven months, shows that students are increasingly focused on intrinsic values, the Web site said.

U News chief executive officer Wei Chia-hui (魏佳卉) said that the interest in psychology also reflects problems young people face to relieve pressure due to schoolwork, social relations and, in some cases, self-identification.

Wei applauded the students’ enthusiasm, but said that only those with a master’s or higher academic degree could participate in exams for a professional license.

The Web site also listed 35 departments related to design, mass media, arts and performance among the top 100.

Two art schools are among the top 10 universities: National Taiwan University of Arts in second place and Taipei National University of Arts in seventh place, it showed.

Social media are an important part of high-school students’ lives, and it is no surprise that many wish to learn more about the sector, Wei said.

Veterinary medicine departments were also popular, she said, adding that this might be due to young people’s love for pets.

The interest in crime science and forensics — which used to be niche departments — has also increased, likely due to popular TV shows, movies, anime and novels on the subjects, Wei said.

Only 13 departments representing traditionally popular subjects, such as engineering, information technology, mechanical engineering, law and business management, were among the top 100, she said, adding that this shows a trend toward individualism.