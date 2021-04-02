Native truffles harvest-ready in 10 years: TFRI

Staff Writer, with CNA





A native white truffle species discovered in 2018 might be produced on a commercial scale within a decade, the Taiwan Forestry Research Institute (TFRI) told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Tuber lithocarpii species was discovered by researchers at the institute’s Liugui branch in Kaohsiung and is one of five new truffle species that the institutes forest protection division has found since 2014, it said.

Tuber lithocarpii produces an edible fruiting body after about eight years and can be harvested for culinary use after about 10 years, the institute said.

To grow the truffle, Lin Chieh-lung (林介龍), a research assistant at the institute, said that it must be placed on the roots of a pine or beech tree for at least a year, and then be moved to a plant growth chamber or tree nursery for one-month observation.

Then, the soil around the root would be cleaned and the truffle would be returned to the roots where they would grow until they are ready to be harvested after about eight years, he said.

The fruiting bodies of every truffle species are different, but they are in general from 0.5cm to several centimeters in diameter, Lin said.

Another native truffle species, Tuber elevatireticulatum, which was discovered in 2017 near the Sitou Nature Education Area (溪頭自然教育園區) in Nantou County’s Lugu Township (鹿谷), is already commercially grown on 10 hectares of land in Yuchi Township (魚池), the institute said.

Institute Director-General Tseng Yen-hsueh (曾彥學) said that truffle cultivation in Taiwan is viable and could have significant commercial value, as 1kg of white truffles can sell for up to NT$80,000.

Researchers believe that there are 21 indigenous truffle species in Taiwan, with at least 10 yet to be described, he said.