The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) yesterday said it would consider raising the number of flights to Palau and revising the weekly cap on travelers to the Pacific island nation, depending on the demand for the tours and the COVID-19 situation.
The ministry issued the statement after the inaugural trip under the Taiwan-Palau “travel bubble” arrangement left yesterday afternoon.
While the first round of tours was sold out within one week of becoming available, the six Taiwanese travel agencies selling the tours have reported poor sales of subsequent batches due to high costs and the requirement for travelers to observe self-health management guidelines upon their return.
Travelers under the arrangement must join tour groups booked from one of the six travel agencies. Before leaving Taiwan, they are required to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test at the airport and can only board the flight if they test negative.
China Airlines is the sole carrier for flights to Palau at the initial stage, dispatching two flights per week. The number of passengers is capped at 110 per flight.
Except for KKDay, which has 10 confirmed reservations for the tour leaving on Sunday, others have either canceled the offering or reported zero reservations.
Some are concerned that the “travel bubble” would be canceled due to poor sales.
The airline said that it met with travel agents on Wednesday to discuss adjusting ticket prices to encourage more Taiwanese to travel to Palau.
Phoenix Tours general manager Benjamin Pien (卞傑民) said that the airline has expressed goodwill, saying that it could lower the price for the flight from NT$25,000 to NT$20,000.
Based on the agreement between the two sides, the airline would refund travel agents for unsold seats on flights leaving yesterday, Sunday and Wednesday next week, he said.
For the flight leaving on Saturday next week, the ticket price would be NT$20,000, he added.
If a travel agency sells fewer than 80 percent of the seats allotted to them, it would be obligated to pay the airline NT$10,000 per every unsold seat, Pien said.
Lion Travel general manager Andy Yu (游國珍) attributed the poor sales for the tour starting on Sunday to the short time for promoting the tours.
Another reason is that tourists must observe self-health management upon their return, which some perceive as too strict, he said.
Aside from lower ticket prices, Yu said that tour operators should set more reasonable tour prices.
