The Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau (MJIB) yesterday said that it is working on bolstering measures to secure and manage seized drugs, including high-tech tracking devices, amid a corruption probe into a missing 6.5kg package of amphetamines.
MJIB Director-General Leu Wen-jong (呂文忠) made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee, in response to questions about the missing package, with judicial investigation officers suspected of colluding with a criminal gang.
Customs officers had seized the package in March 2019 and transferred it to the Maritime Affairs Field Division’s office in Keelung.
In November 2019, the package was sent to a laboratory for further examination, but was reportedly missing when an audit was conducted in November last year.
A corruption probe was launched that month, with MJIB officer Hsu Su-liang (徐宿良) and three of his colleagues the subject of an investigation. The four were later released on bail, but restricted from travel.
On Monday, prosecutors raided four locations, including Hsu’s office and residence, and found that he had NT$1 million (US$35,047) in cash, NT$5 million in bank accounts, along with luxury handbags and watches.
Hsu was detained and held incommunicado on Tuesday as a suspect in the disappearance of the package of amphetamines from bureau custody in 2019.
His wife, Lee Tsui-ping (李翠萍), was also listed as a suspect.
Prosecutors said the couple are facing charges of “possessing assets and property of unknown origin,” along with breaches of the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例).
Judicial investigators alleged that Hsu had been colluding with a drug-trafficking ring that shipped cargo through Keelung Port, and profited from the illegal trade.
Leu yesterday offered a public apology and expressed regret over the case.
He said that the bureau is introducing a two-track tagging system for drugs and valuables seized as evidence in criminal cases.
The items would be labeled with a QR code and an radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag to enable tracking when they are accessed for investigation, lab testing or presented as evidence in court.
The bureau also plans to install high-tech devices at depository and storage sites for seized items, new video surveillance networks, facial recognition sensors and other security measures, said Leu, who requested a budget of NT$80.35 million over three years that would come from the ministry’s annual budget.
Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said that a pilot program for RFID tags had been introduced in central Taiwan.
He said that he hoped to introduce the system in all district courts, prosecutors’ offices and judicial investigation agencies.
Additional reporting by CNA
