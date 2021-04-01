Referendums to take place on Aug. 28 are due to the government’s “lack of communication,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said yesterday, accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of only being interested in “self-promotion” as the nation faces a water shortage.
At a weekly meeting of the KMT’s Central Standing Committee in Taipei, Chiang said that communicating major policies to the public is the government’s duty.
Each referendum — whether the two initiated by the KMT or the one on protecting algal reefs off the coast of Taoyuan and the one on activating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant — was a “final solution” to the government’s lack of communication and a public backlash triggered by its policies, Chiang said.
The KMT repeatedly urged the government to communicate its policies, but the government only began to do so after referendums were proposed, Chiang said.
Without an agency dedicated to explaining the government’s policies, Chiang said he was worried that disagreements would worsen and the referendums would turn into a “political showdown.”
The water shortage persists and is the public’s most immediate concern, he said, adding that restrictions on residential water supplies in parts of Taichung and Miaoli County, which are set to begin next week, have led to a public outcry.
While people should cooperate with water conservation efforts, Taiwan Water Corp statistics showed that as of last year, the nation had a water leakage rate of about 13.9 percent and was wasting 440 million tonnes of tap water per year, he said.
“There is still a lot of work to be done in terms of lowering leakage rates and conserving water resources in the nation,” he added.
Given the shortage, the DPP should pay attention to the inconvenience that people are experiencing, and not just think about promoting itself, he said.
The government should not forget the key role that water plays in disease prevention when restricting residential supplies, Chiang said, urging water resource and disease prevention agencies to step up cooperation to ensure that people are conserving while continuing to practice disease prevention.
