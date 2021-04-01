Linkou hospital’s profit tops list for fourth year in row

Staff writer, with CNA





Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital generated the biggest profit among the nation’s medical institutions for the fourth consecutive year in 2019, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said in a report on Tuesday.

The Taoyuan-based hospital, whose financial statement includes that of Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, generated profit of NT$7.22 billion (US$253.1 million at the current exchange rate), the report said.

Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital ranked second with a profit of NT$5.98 billion. The group’s Taoyuan and Keelung branches also entered the top 10 ranking.

People wait to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan on Monday last week. Photo: CNA

National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) ranked third with a profit of NT$2.44 billion, followed by Taoyuan Chang Gung Memorial Hospital with NT$2.14 billion and China Medical University Hospital with NT$1.97 billion.

Overall profit reported by a medical facility can include proceeds from healthcare services, as well as stock investments, parking fees, food court services and other businesses, the Chinese-Language Apple Daily reported, citing NHIA official Liu Lin-yi (劉林義).

China Medical University Hospital in Taichung reported the biggest profit from healthcare services at NT$1.62 billion, while NTUH was second with NT$1.42 billion, the report said.

Overall, 194 medical institutions, or 87 percent of the total, reported a profit in 2019, compared with 85 percent the previous year, Lin said.

According to the National Health Insurance Act (全民健保法), NHIA-contracted medical institutions are required to disclose their financial statements if their overall annual profit exceeds NT$200 million.

The report covered statements by 19 medical centers, 81 regional hospitals, 120 district hospitals and three clinics.

It showed that 223 medical institutions claimed a total of NT$443.8 billion in National Health Insurance reimbursements.