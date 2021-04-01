Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital generated the biggest profit among the nation’s medical institutions for the fourth consecutive year in 2019, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said in a report on Tuesday.
The Taoyuan-based hospital, whose financial statement includes that of Taipei Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, generated profit of NT$7.22 billion (US$253.1 million at the current exchange rate), the report said.
Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital ranked second with a profit of NT$5.98 billion. The group’s Taoyuan and Keelung branches also entered the top 10 ranking.
National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) ranked third with a profit of NT$2.44 billion, followed by Taoyuan Chang Gung Memorial Hospital with NT$2.14 billion and China Medical University Hospital with NT$1.97 billion.
Overall profit reported by a medical facility can include proceeds from healthcare services, as well as stock investments, parking fees, food court services and other businesses, the Chinese-Language Apple Daily reported, citing NHIA official Liu Lin-yi (劉林義).
China Medical University Hospital in Taichung reported the biggest profit from healthcare services at NT$1.62 billion, while NTUH was second with NT$1.42 billion, the report said.
Overall, 194 medical institutions, or 87 percent of the total, reported a profit in 2019, compared with 85 percent the previous year, Lin said.
According to the National Health Insurance Act (全民健保法), NHIA-contracted medical institutions are required to disclose their financial statements if their overall annual profit exceeds NT$200 million.
The report covered statements by 19 medical centers, 81 regional hospitals, 120 district hospitals and three clinics.
It showed that 223 medical institutions claimed a total of NT$443.8 billion in National Health Insurance reimbursements.
