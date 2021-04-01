Several women’s groups yesterday issued a joint statement urging news organizations to avoid revealing personal information about minors in their reporting of sexual assault cases, saying that it could cause further damage to the victims.
The groups called on the news media to exercise self-discipline and to review whether personal information about minors was being revealed in the coverage of such incidents.
Members of the public should also avoid relaying or sharing information that might affect victims, they said.
The statement was signed by the Taipei Women’s Rescue Foundation, the Taiwan Coalition Against Violence, the National Alliance of Taiwan Women’s Associations, the Lan-Shin Women and Children Service Center, Warm Life, and the New Taipei City Parent Volunteer Education and Growth Association.
They said that their calls were in response to recent media reports and online discussion about a case of sexual assault involving a victim who was a minor at the time of the offense.
Court proceedings have begun and the victim has been provided with help from social workers and other resources, the groups said.
They asked media outlets to reduce coverage of the case, and not to prolong the reporting to avoid putting more pressure on the victim and causing more harm.
The case has been going on for quite some time, the groups said, adding that some media outlets have failed to completely conceal the physical appearance of the parties involved or their relatives, allowing people to guess at or determine their identities.
According to the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act (性侵害犯罪防治法), various forms of media — including promotional materials, publications, broadcasts, television channels and Internet outlets — must not report or publish the names of sexual assault victims or any other personally identifiable information about them, the groups said.
However, the restriction does not apply if consent has been given by a competent victim or if, in accordance with the law, the prosecutor or court finds it necessary to disclose such information, they added.
The groups also cited the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法), which includes a provision protecting certain groups of children and young people with regards to the publication of their names or any other personally identifiable information by various media.
