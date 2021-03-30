An art installation commissioned by the Keelung City Government is pictured at the Ocean Plaza yesterday. The installation, titled “99 Possibilities of a Raindrop,” was put together by 5,000 students in grades 5 and 6 using bamboo and recycled plastic.
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
The Taichung City Government on Monday warned against taking horses to public parks after an owner was spotted exercising one in Situn District (西屯). The Taichung Construction Bureau said that on Sunday it responded to a report of a man with a horse in Charlotte Park (夏綠地公園) near the National Taichung Theater. An official approached the man, surnamed Lee (李), and asked him to leave, citing local regulations. The regulations state that animals are prohibited at public parks, with the exception of household pets, as defined in the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), the bureau said. As horses are not considered a household pet and
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to