Staff writer, with CNA
Pilot error has caused most military aircraft crashes in the past few years, Deputy Minister of National Defense Chang Che-ping (張哲平) said yesterday, adding that better training is needed to prevent such incidents.
At a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Chang said that he agreed with data presented by lawmakers that pointed to pilot error rather than mechanical problems as the cause of most plane crashes.
“Mechanical malfunctions can occur, and the weather can change at any minute in the air, but it is up to the pilot to fly the aircraft back to safety,” he said.
Pilot error was the main factor in recent incidents, Chang said, in response to independent Legislator Freddy Lim’s (林昶佐) presentation of an investigation’s findings, which showed that pilot error was the cause of 38 of 52 crashes of F-5 fighters since they entered service in 1975.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that Taiwan Transportation Safety Board data showed that human error was the main factor in 65 percent of all plane crashes in Taiwan.
Cultural issues in the military might have contributed to the high incidence of pilot error and death in military aircraft crashes, Chang said.
For example, a lower-ranking pilot might hesitate to point out a problem to their superior during a flight, due to the hierarchy system at the Air Force Academy, he said.
Many pilots might also wait until the last possible moment to eject during an emergency, as they might believe they should go down with their aircraft, he added.
In an effort to address some of these issues, the military is holding training sessions at air bases nationwide, he said.
Meanwhile, the search continues for Captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄), who went missing after a mid-air collision between two F-5E jets on Monday last week, Chang said.
Since the crash, which killed Lieutenant Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), the pilot of the other plane, the 300-person search-and-rescue team has found some personnel equipment and aircraft debris, but has not found Pan, he said.
Pan is believed to have ejected from his jet, as did Lo, who was found at sea on the day of the crash and pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital.
The air force grounded its fleet of 43 F-5s after the incident, pending safety inspections, but yesterday said that they would resume operations of its F-5F, a twin seat variant of the F-5E, next month.
The F-5Fs are usually deployed as second line fighters and trainer jets.
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
The Taichung City Government on Monday warned against taking horses to public parks after an owner was spotted exercising one in Situn District (西屯). The Taichung Construction Bureau said that on Sunday it responded to a report of a man with a horse in Charlotte Park (夏綠地公園) near the National Taichung Theater. An official approached the man, surnamed Lee (李), and asked him to leave, citing local regulations. The regulations state that animals are prohibited at public parks, with the exception of household pets, as defined in the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), the bureau said. As horses are not considered a household pet and
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to