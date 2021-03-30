Leaders of an alliance of Taiwanese independence organizations yesterday accused China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), of lying, as they asserted Taiwan’s sovereign status.
During the first high-level talks on March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska, between US and Chinese officials since US President Joe Biden took office, Yang, director of the Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission, said that “Xinjiang, Tibet and Taiwan are all inseparable parts of China’s territory,” adding that Washington has no right to interfere in matters that Beijing considers its internal affairs.
“Yang’s words are an utter fallacy. His speech was full of deceit,” Northern Taiwan Society chairman Lee Chuan-hsin (李川信) told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
“China’s ruse is to repeat the same lies many times, in the hope that people would believe them and that they would become the truth. That is why Chinese officials are continuing with their global propaganda that Taiwan is part of China,” Asia-Pacific Liberal Women Association chairwoman Yang Huang Maysing (楊黃美幸) said.
The People’s Republic of China has never ruled Taiwan, and Taiwanese have never been its subjects like Chinese citizens, Formosa Republican Association director Tommy Lin (林逸民) said.
Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy director Chang Yu-meng (張育萌) and a group of student representatives also took part at the news conference.
“The Taiwanese youth are not afraid of the Chinese dictatorship. We will not back down in defense of Taiwan’s sovereignty, freedom and democratic way of life,” Chang said.
“Most people here identify as Taiwanese, so when China becomes aggressive and threatens Taiwan, people here are not afraid,” he added.
