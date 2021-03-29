Taiwan News Quick Take

EARTHQUAKES

Quake jolts Hualien

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan at 2:41pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. No damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter of the temblor was at sea, about 103.9km east of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 98.7km, the bureau’s Seismological Center said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured level 3 on the seven-tier scale. The intensity reached level 2 in New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Taichung, as well as Yilan, Nantou, Hsinchu, Taitung, Miaoli and Changhua counties.

TRANSPORTATION

YouBike changes charges

The first 30 minutes of renting a YouBike would soon no longer be free in New Taipei City and Kaohsiung. The New Taipei City Transportation Department said that users of the public bike-sharing system in the city would be charged NT$5 for their first 30 minutes from tomorrow. From Thursday, YouBike riders in Kaohsiung would also have to pay NT$5 for their first 30 minutes, Kaohsiung’s Transportation Bureau said. However, in New Taipei City, YouBike riders who are transferring to a bus or the MRT or light rail system would still not have to pay for their first 30 minutes of use, as part of the city’s efforts to encourage the use of public transportation, authorities said. People who buy the NT$1,280 monthly tickets for bus, MRT and light rail rides would also not have to pay for the first 30 minutes, they said. The bureau said that YouBike users in Kaohsiung who use iPASS cards to pay for their bike rentals before or after using the bus, MRT or light rail would also not be charged for the first 30 minutes.

SOCIETY

Events to fight stereotypes

A series of events are to be held over the next few months to challenge stereotypes of migrant workers in Taiwan, non-governmental organization One-Forty said. The events would feature migrant workers’ talents and creativity in music, art and food, One-Forty cofounder Kevin Chen (陳凱翔) said. Citing the results of a recent survey by the organization, Chen said that 97 percent of the 345 Taiwanese respondents had difficulty imagining migrants having roles other than as blue-collar workers. The events are to begin with a music festival dubbed “Mixed” on April 4, which would feature a band made up of six Indonesian workers and showcase a Filipino worker who uses recycled materials to design clothes. On April 25, Umy, an Indonesian, and Taiwanese pastry chef Huang Jie (黃偈) are to exchange recipes and cooking stories. There were about 710,000 migrant workers employed in the household service or manufacturing sectors in Taiwan as of the end of January, Ministry of Labor statistics showed.

ENVIRONMENT

Earth Hour record set

Taiwan saved 125,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, a record high, while observing Earth Hour on Saturday, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) said in a statement. Several major landmarks in Taiwan, including the Presidential Office Building and Taipei 101, joined the global event by turning off their lights from 8:30pm to 9:30pm. The reduction in electricity use in that hour was equivalent to saving 63.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the highest since Taiwan began observing the event in 2010, Taipower said. The second-highest amount of electricity Taiwan saved during Earth Hour was 20,000kWh last year, it said.