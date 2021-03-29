EARTHQUAKES
Quake jolts Hualien
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan at 2:41pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. No damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter of the temblor was at sea, about 103.9km east of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 98.7km, the bureau’s Seismological Center said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Hualien County, where it measured level 3 on the seven-tier scale. The intensity reached level 2 in New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Taichung, as well as Yilan, Nantou, Hsinchu, Taitung, Miaoli and Changhua counties.
TRANSPORTATION
YouBike changes charges
The first 30 minutes of renting a YouBike would soon no longer be free in New Taipei City and Kaohsiung. The New Taipei City Transportation Department said that users of the public bike-sharing system in the city would be charged NT$5 for their first 30 minutes from tomorrow. From Thursday, YouBike riders in Kaohsiung would also have to pay NT$5 for their first 30 minutes, Kaohsiung’s Transportation Bureau said. However, in New Taipei City, YouBike riders who are transferring to a bus or the MRT or light rail system would still not have to pay for their first 30 minutes of use, as part of the city’s efforts to encourage the use of public transportation, authorities said. People who buy the NT$1,280 monthly tickets for bus, MRT and light rail rides would also not have to pay for the first 30 minutes, they said. The bureau said that YouBike users in Kaohsiung who use iPASS cards to pay for their bike rentals before or after using the bus, MRT or light rail would also not be charged for the first 30 minutes.
SOCIETY
Events to fight stereotypes
A series of events are to be held over the next few months to challenge stereotypes of migrant workers in Taiwan, non-governmental organization One-Forty said. The events would feature migrant workers’ talents and creativity in music, art and food, One-Forty cofounder Kevin Chen (陳凱翔) said. Citing the results of a recent survey by the organization, Chen said that 97 percent of the 345 Taiwanese respondents had difficulty imagining migrants having roles other than as blue-collar workers. The events are to begin with a music festival dubbed “Mixed” on April 4, which would feature a band made up of six Indonesian workers and showcase a Filipino worker who uses recycled materials to design clothes. On April 25, Umy, an Indonesian, and Taiwanese pastry chef Huang Jie (黃偈) are to exchange recipes and cooking stories. There were about 710,000 migrant workers employed in the household service or manufacturing sectors in Taiwan as of the end of January, Ministry of Labor statistics showed.
ENVIRONMENT
Earth Hour record set
Taiwan saved 125,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, a record high, while observing Earth Hour on Saturday, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) said in a statement. Several major landmarks in Taiwan, including the Presidential Office Building and Taipei 101, joined the global event by turning off their lights from 8:30pm to 9:30pm. The reduction in electricity use in that hour was equivalent to saving 63.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the highest since Taiwan began observing the event in 2010, Taipower said. The second-highest amount of electricity Taiwan saved during Earth Hour was 20,000kWh last year, it said.
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
The Taichung City Government on Monday warned against taking horses to public parks after an owner was spotted exercising one in Situn District (西屯). The Taichung Construction Bureau said that on Sunday it responded to a report of a man with a horse in Charlotte Park (夏綠地公園) near the National Taichung Theater. An official approached the man, surnamed Lee (李), and asked him to leave, citing local regulations. The regulations state that animals are prohibited at public parks, with the exception of household pets, as defined in the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), the bureau said. As horses are not considered a household pet and