The National Taiwan Museum is to hold a series of family-friendly exhibitions and other activities over the Children’s Day long weekend starting on Friday.
Besides its main building in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District (中正), the museum has three other branches in the city: the Natural History Branch, the Nanmen branch and the Railway Department Park.
On Saturday, a scientific illustrator is to give a live demonstration on drawing the heads of snakes at the Nanmen branch, where the exhibition “Drawing Nature” is being held until May 30, the museum said in a statement.
The Nanmen branch is also to host origami-folding activities and contests where parents and children can learn about the frog species Hylarana guentheri, it said.
At 11:30am and 1:30pm on Sunday and Monday next week, the museum’s mascots are to appear at its main building and Nanmen branch to invite visitors to activities in which they can win small gifts, the museum said.
Yu Chia-pin (余家斌), a professor at National Taiwan University’s School of Forestry and Resource Conservation, is to give a lecture on “forest therapy” at the Nanmen branch at 2:30pm on Sunday, it said.
Parents and children who are interested in Taiwan’s natural and cultural diversity can visit the exhibitions “Exploring Taiwan,” “Taiwan, Our Home,” “The Secrets Behind Whale Skeleton,” and “Butterfly and Blessing,” which are on view at the main building, it said.
For those interested in paleontology, the Natural History Branch offers an augmented reality museum guide, the museum added.
At the Railway Department Park’s “Taiwan’s Railway Culture” exhibition, railway fans can experience Chu-Kuang Express trains, it said.
From Friday to Monday next week, children aged 12 and younger who present QR code-bearing promotion materials for this year’s Taipei Children’s Month would have free admission at all branches, the museum said.
