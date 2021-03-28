A employer came under fire after they paid a migrant worker NT$8,938 — all in coins.
The case was revealed by a migrant worker service center in Hsinchu City on Facebook on Friday.
The migrant worker, identified only as S, had worked as a caregiver for a Taiwanese family for four years, and was also required to assist with the family’s dining cart business, the center said.
Photo: CNA
She was exhausted because she had been working overtime for a long time, but her agent did not help after she lodged a complaint, the center said.
She had asked to leave to find another job, but the employer asked her to stay until they could replace her, it said.
When she refused to work any longer, the employer allegedly became angry, saying that she would receive her wage and would have to pay NT$40,000 in compensation for leaving earlier than planned.
S then called the foreign workers’ toll-free hotline 1955 to file a complaint, but the employer found out, the center said.
After more disagreements with her employer and her agent, she was introduced to the center, which helped her by holding negotiations on Friday.
During the meeting, the employer agreed to allow S to change jobs and pay her remaining wage, but the payment was made entirely in coins, which filled up two bags.
The meeting’s participants were dumbfounded by the coins, Taoyuan Department of Labor Foreign Worker Affairs Section chief Chen Chiu-mei (陳秋媚) said yesterday.
“Is there any problem with the coins? They are national currency,” Chen quoted the employer as saying.
Chen said that she asked the employer to carry the two bags of coins to a nearby post office, which helped change them into bills, adding that despite the employer’s poor attitude, they cannot be penalized.
In its Facebook post, the center said the employer had contravened the law by asking S to do extra work and did not pay her overtime.
“Taiwanese betray their vilest side in the treatment of migrant workers,” it said.
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
BOOK LAUNCH: Taiwan and China could launch discussions on integration, rather than unification, to establish an integration program similar to ASEAN, Annette Lu said Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday suggested breaking the impasse between Taiwan and China by using the phrase “one Chinese” (一個中華), instead of “one China” (一個中國) and “integration” instead of the “unification” of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of the launch of her new book on how to settle old scores between the two sides of the Strait, Lu introduced a third way beyond unification and independence to deal with cross-strait relations. She suggested that Beijing change its “one China” principle into a broader “one Chinese” principle, which she said would be more acceptable to Taiwan. Lu