Annette Lu floats ‘one Chinese’ framework

BOOK LAUNCH: Taiwan and China could launch discussions on integration, rather than unification, to establish an integration program similar to ASEAN, Annette Lu said Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday suggested breaking the impasse between Taiwan and China by using the phrase “one Chinese” (一個中華), instead of “one China” (一個中國) and “integration” instead of the “unification” of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of the launch of her new book on how to settle old scores between the two sides of the Strait, Lu introduced a third way beyond unification and independence to deal with cross-strait relations. She suggested that Beijing change its “one China” principle into a broader “one Chinese” principle, which she said would be more acceptable to Taiwan. Lu