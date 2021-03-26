Ministry details five-day visit by Whipps

FULL SCHEDULE: Palau’s president is to arrive on Sunday, meet President Tsai Ing-wen, visit aquaculture and shipbuilding firms, and participate in a tourism promotion event

Staff writer, with CNA





Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr is to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day visit, with his delegation planning to meet with tourism, medical and shipbuilding personnel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Taiwan maintains diplomatic ties with 15 allies, with Palau being one of the four in the Pacific region.

Whipps’ visit, which would take him from Taipei in the north to the south, demonstrates his recognition of the significance of Taiwan-Palau relations, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a regular news briefing in Taipei.

Whipps is to arrive on Sunday and host an international press conference in Taipei the following day, she said.

He is to participate in a tourism promotion event organized by the Palau Visitors Authority on Tuesday next week, Ou said.

Whipps is to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and attend separate banquets to be hosted by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

His visit to southern Taiwan is to include a tour of an aquaculture company and a shipbuilding firm, Ou added.

On the last day of his visit, Whipps is to join Taiwanese tourists on the inaugural flight to Palau under a “travel bubble” program, which was announced simultaneously by both sides on March 17, she said.

“With this visit, President Whipps wishes to open up more business and investment opportunities, revitalize the economy and seek more medical cooperation with Taiwan,” Ou said.

The ministry and the Paluauan government would continue to review the “travel bubble” scheme once it is launched and make any necessary adjustments to benefit Taiwanese and Palauans, she added.

The “travel bubble” would allow passengers from each side to visit the other country with fewer entry restrictions.

As of Wednesday, Palau remained free of COVID-19, WHO data showed.

As of yesterday, Taiwan had recorded 1,012 confirmed cases, with 10 fatalities, Central Epidemic Command Center data showed.