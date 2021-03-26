Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr is to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday for a five-day visit, with his delegation planning to meet with tourism, medical and shipbuilding personnel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Taiwan maintains diplomatic ties with 15 allies, with Palau being one of the four in the Pacific region.
Whipps’ visit, which would take him from Taipei in the north to the south, demonstrates his recognition of the significance of Taiwan-Palau relations, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a regular news briefing in Taipei.
Whipps is to arrive on Sunday and host an international press conference in Taipei the following day, she said.
He is to participate in a tourism promotion event organized by the Palau Visitors Authority on Tuesday next week, Ou said.
Whipps is to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and attend separate banquets to be hosted by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).
His visit to southern Taiwan is to include a tour of an aquaculture company and a shipbuilding firm, Ou added.
On the last day of his visit, Whipps is to join Taiwanese tourists on the inaugural flight to Palau under a “travel bubble” program, which was announced simultaneously by both sides on March 17, she said.
“With this visit, President Whipps wishes to open up more business and investment opportunities, revitalize the economy and seek more medical cooperation with Taiwan,” Ou said.
The ministry and the Paluauan government would continue to review the “travel bubble” scheme once it is launched and make any necessary adjustments to benefit Taiwanese and Palauans, she added.
The “travel bubble” would allow passengers from each side to visit the other country with fewer entry restrictions.
As of Wednesday, Palau remained free of COVID-19, WHO data showed.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had recorded 1,012 confirmed cases, with 10 fatalities, Central Epidemic Command Center data showed.
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
BOOK LAUNCH: Taiwan and China could launch discussions on integration, rather than unification, to establish an integration program similar to ASEAN, Annette Lu said Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday suggested breaking the impasse between Taiwan and China by using the phrase “one Chinese” (一個中華), instead of “one China” (一個中國) and “integration” instead of the “unification” of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of the launch of her new book on how to settle old scores between the two sides of the Strait, Lu introduced a third way beyond unification and independence to deal with cross-strait relations. She suggested that Beijing change its “one China” principle into a broader “one Chinese” principle, which she said would be more acceptable to Taiwan. Lu