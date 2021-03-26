Nation joins world in rights push: Tsai

NEVER FORGET: Israel’s envoy enjoined the public to teach others about the Holocaust, while the German envoy urged people to value freedom and democracy

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday pledged Taiwan’s participation in global efforts to promote human rights and democracy, while cautioning against the rise of totalitarianism, populism and extremism across the world.

“Whether it is in the present or the future, Taiwan will dedicate itself to efforts to support and protect human rights, which are not limited by one nation’s policies, in light of the rise of authoritarianism, populism and extremism across the globe,” Tsai said at a ceremony at the Taipei Guest House to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Taiwanese must acknowledge the acts committed by the previous authoritarian regime and act to protect human rights, she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, center, is joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, second left, German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz, third left, Israeli Representative to Taiwan Omer Caspi, third right, Legislative Speaker You Shyi-kun, second right, and other officials at a ceremony at the Taipei Guest House yesterday to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Photo: CNA

“We must stand by our promises not to make any compromises when protecting our democracy,” she said.

The Transitional Justice Commission is investigating and revealing historical truths about the previous authoritarian Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime oppressing the people, and seeking to redress past wrongs, Tsai said.

The National Human Rights Commission, established in August last year, has helped strengthen the notion of human rights across all government agencies, the president said.

Taiwan is dedicated to promoting religious freedom, gender equality and women’s rights, she said.

“We believe that through communication and issues raised by the public, we can continue to safeguard freedom and democracy, she said.

“We will never forget the past,” she said, adding that Taiwan would work with other countries to build a better, more inclusive and peaceful future.

Israeli Representative to Taiwan Omer Caspi said that it is humanity’s joint responsibility to prevent another Holocaust-like event from occurring.

A descendant of Holocaust victims, Caspi said that indifference was one of the key factors that allowed German Nazis to commit such terrible acts against Jews.

The public must strive to remember and remind others about the Holocaust, teach young people about lessons learned from such a terrible act, listen and document the stories of Holocaust survivors, and choose a side and refuse to remain silent, Caspi said.

German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz said that the moment one forgets acts like the Holocaust, it invites the potential of the act repeating itself.

The public must remember that allowing anti-Semitism and racial discrimination to run free would bring about severe consequences, he said.

Prinz said that when he was asked why they were holding a Holocaust remembrance event in Taiwan, which has no connection with Nazis or the Holocaust, he answered that the event offers everyone a chance to reflect on the values of peace, human rights, democracy, freedom of the press, judicial independence and the importance of protecting ethnic minorities.

Taiwan, with its unique status on the international stage and its democratic system of government, makes it an ideal and appropriate place to hold such an event, Prinz said.

The ceremony was hosted by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and the Israeli and German representative offices, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Legislative Speaker You Shyi-kun (游錫堃) also attending.