More than 98% of forest fires caused by people: data

By Yang Yuan-ting and Ting Wei-chieh / Staff reporters





People have caused 98.1 percent of forest fires on government-owned land over the past eight years, the Council of Agriculture said yesterday, urging people to exercise caution during the upcoming Tomb Sweeping Day holiday.

Wildfire season in central and southern parts of the nation is from October to April every year, council Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng (黃金城) said.

There have been 25 wildfires in the first quarter of this year, whereas the average from the same period over the past four years has been 21, Forestry Bureau data showed.

Forestry Bureau Director-General Lin Hwa-ching speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Forestry Bureau

Eight wildfires this year were caused by carelessness, seven by arson, five by burning garbage or from slash-and-burn farming, two by accidents on construction sites, two from accidents during tomb-sweeping events and another classified as “other,” data showed.

There have been 316 fires on state-owned forestland over the past eight years, Forestry Bureau Director-General Lin Hwa-ching (林華慶) said.

Nearly 40 percent of them, or 125 incidents, occurred during March and April, when people worship their ancestors, he said.

Taichung, Kaohsiung and Nantou County had the most forest fires, he said.

Taichung’s Chingshui District (清水), Chiayi County’s Dapu Township (大埔), Tainan’s Yujing District (玉井), Kaohsiung’s Cishan (旗山) and Meinong (美濃) districts, and Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春) are among the regions at high risk of fires during the holiday, the bureau said.

It costs NT$200,000 (US$6,991) per hour to fight forest fires, said Lin Kuo-chiang (林國強), chief of the National Airborne Service Corps’ Second Brigade.

In the first quarter this year, the nation spent NT$50 million over 61 days fighting forest fires, he said.

To help combat forest fires, the first person to report a fire can receive a reward of up to NT$5,000, the bureau said.

In related news, a forest fire that broke out on Alishan (阿里山) on Thursday last week has been put out after burning for 97.5 hours and damaging 1.6 hectares of bamboo forest.

The Chiayi District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said it was investigating whether the fire was caused by a lit cigarette or as a result of arson.

Forest fires cause serious damage, office spokesman Tsai Ying-chun (蔡英俊) said, urging people to practice fire safety.

Anyone who sets fire to a forest faces three to 10 years in prison under the Forestry Act (森林法), he said, adding that they would also be liable for civil damages.