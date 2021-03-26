The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday sought to allay fears after a nurse had a serious allergic reaction to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the recipient has a history of sensitivity to many allergens.
Three days after inoculations began, a nurse who received the shot on Wednesday was sent to intensive care for observation after she had a severe allergic reaction, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said.
Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City also said in statement that a nurse from the facility received the vaccine on Wednesday morning.
Shortly after, she began exhibiting heart palpitations and a skin rash, but did not go into shock, it said.
She was given steroids and antihistamines, and placed in intensive care for observation until she was discharged yesterday morning, it added.
Since Monday, 5,169 people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, including 1,951 doses that were administered yesterday, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the spokesman for the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news conference.
There were also five other adverse reactions reported yesterday, one of which was severe, for a total of nine, he added.
The nurse, who is in her 40s, has a history of sensitivity to eggs, peanuts, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotics and other allergens, but no history of chronic disease, Chuang said.
She informed staff of her allergic history before receiving the shot, but since her response to vaccines was uncertain, they decided to proceed after assessing the risks, he said.
Five minutes later, she reported feeling overheated and out of breath, broke out in hives on her face, neck, chest and abdomen, and experienced weakness in her limbs and high blood pressure, he said, adding that she never went into allergic shock.
As she was treated and sent to intensive care, the incident would be temporarily classified as an “other severe adverse effect,” while authorities await clarification from experts, Chuang said.
For the moment, it is being considered a rare case, he added.
Any vaccine recipients who have a severe allergic reaction are advised not to take the second dose, he said.
Anyone with allergies should inform their doctor before taking the vaccine and must remain for 30 minutes of observation after receiving the shot, he added.
Meanwhile, the CECC yesterday reported three imported cases of COVID-19 — one from the US and two from the Philippines, bringing the total number of cases to 1,012, with the death toll remaining at 10.
