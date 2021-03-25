Thirty-five properties of the Chinese Association for Relief and Ensuing Services were inappropriately obtained and should be returned to the government, the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee said on Tuesday.
The association, which was designated by the committee a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) affiliate in September last year, had illegally obtained the properties when the KMT was the ruling party, it said.
Doling out public property to affiliated organizations is not in line with the committee’s understanding of a political party, committee Chairman Lin Feng-jeng (林?正) said.
The committee has classified association’s properties into three categories, and holdings in the first category would have to be directly returned to the state, it said.
This includes a 329 ping (1088m2) plot, a 4,318 ping building and a 349 ping parking lot, which are valued at NT$835.2 million (US$29.27 million), it said.
If leased out, the properties could generate annual revenue of up to NT$49 million, it added.
In the second category is land that the association had obtained illegally, but sold to the government for NT$5.79 million in total, the committee said.
This sum would have to be returned to the government, as well as money the association had raised under a project it described as aimed at “saving starving Chinese compatriots,” and has not forwarded to the government as agreed, the committee said
The project, launched in the 1960s, collected donations in two special accounts at the central bank, and the association had withdrawn that money in 2002 and 2006, Lin said.
The association should return the NT$34.25 million and US$750,000 it collected in the name of the state, he said.
The association also has revenue of NT$1.44 billion from the ill-gotten assets, committee spokesman Sun Pin (孫斌) said.
In total, the association should return NT$61.47 million to the state, and register its remaining properties as prescribed by the law within 30 days, the committee said.
Another NT$400 million held by the association are under investigation, it added.
In response, the association accused the committee of illegally expropriating private property and said that it would file a lawsuit against the “biased” decision.
Since its founding in 1950, the association has never been under direct or indirect control of the KMT, the association said.
The Supreme Administrative Court has remanded a case of whether it is a KMT affiliate to a lower court, the association said, adding that the committee cannot demand the return of any assets as long as the case is pending.
