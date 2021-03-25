Nearly 43,000 smart classrooms at elementary and junior-high schools have been built or updated under the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.
The program’s digital infrastructure project was designed by the Executive Yuan to help Taiwan become a “digital nation,” the Department of Information and Technology Education said in a statement.
Digital infrastructure installations at schools and the construction of renewable cloud data centers were carried out by the ministry from 2017 to last year, it said.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education via CNA
To prepare for next-generation learning environments, utilize technology in teaching and increase the nation’s competitiveness, the government has built or updated 42,966 smart-learning classrooms, it said.
It has also added 227 classrooms featuring information technology, and organized activities to help teachers use the technology, it said.
Eighty percent of all students think that the integration of digital technology has made lessons more interesting, the department said, citing a poll.
About 70 percent of students said that they are able to concentrate better in a smart-learning classroom, and more than 60 percent said that they feel a sense of accomplishment when using the new equipment to present their assignments, it said.
To showcase the projects’ achievements, the ministry yesterday held a presentation at National Chengchi University’s Research and Innovation-Incubation Center, it said.
The meeting was attended by education officials at local governments across Taiwan, who shared their experiences with the implementation of the plan, the department said.
Through the campus digital infrastructure and renewable cloud data center projects, the ministry and local governments have provided students and teachers with a simple, stable and easy-to-use digital teaching and learning environment, it said.
The ministry and local governments are to continue to work together in the next phase of the program, the department said.
They are also to continue to encourage schools to promote digital learning, and motivate students and teachers to use digital tools and resources to create a more efficient learning environment, it said.
