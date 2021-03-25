All tour buses to be recalled for safety check

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Transportation Safety Board plans to issue a directive to recall all of Taiwan’s tour buses following a bus accident on the Suhua Highway on Tuesday last week that left six people dead and 39 injured, the board said yesterday.

Board Chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) made the remarks at the sidelines of a meeting on of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, after the board last week announced that it would conduct an investigation into the accident.

Board investigators have been collecting data on site, including aerial photographs of the area, to reconstruct the accident, he said.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung answers questions from reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications

The main question is why the impact into the side of a mountain caused a big hole in the side of the bus, through which many people were thrown out, Young said.

“We estimated that the bus was operating at 45kph. Regardless of how strong the impact was, passenger seats should not have been detached from the bus,” Young said.

A directive would be issued today to recall all tour buses in the nation, he said.

In the first phase of the recall, busses by Teng Lung Transport (騰龍通運), the operator of the bus that crashed last week, and those made by the same manufacturer would be inspected, he said.

Last year, a tour bus rear-ended a public bus on Yangmingshan (陽明山), injuring 24 people, he said.

“The accident last year might have been caused by the same systemic problem,” he said, adding that buses by that operator and manufacturer would be recalled in the second phase.

All other buses would be recalled in the third phase, Young said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communication yesterday suspended the licenses of all buses made by Tainan-based Ming Sheng Enterprise Co, which manufactured the bus involved in last week’s accident.

The 718 buses would be inspected to see whether seats were installed properly, the ministry said.

A majority of them should be inspected before the Tomb Sweeping Day long weekend early next month, it added.

The ministry would also conduct an administrative investigation into why the implementation of a new tour bus evaluation system has been delayed for more than four years, the ministry said.