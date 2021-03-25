The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that 3,218 people in Taiwan have received a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine since inoculations began on Monday.
The vaccines are being offered to frontline health workers at 57 designated hospitals across the nation.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 3,218 people received a vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, according to hospital reports as of noon yesterday.
Among them, four cases of non-serious adverse events have been reported, he said, adding that symptoms for such events might include a headache, muscle pain or soreness, a fever, numbness in the arm, and redness, swelling or pain at the injection site.
Vaccinations have begun in all cities and counties across the nation, expect for Lienchiang County, which is to start inoculations on Monday next week, and Kinmen County, which plans to start on Wednesday next week, Lo said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC and received a vaccine on Monday to reassure the public that the shot is safe, yesterday said he experienced arm and back soreness after vaccination and a mild fever in the evening, with a temperature of 37.1°C.
His temperature returned to normal the next morning and he hardly felt any pain when pressing on the injection site on his arm, he said.
CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), who also received a jab on Monday, said he experienced mild swelling on his arm, chills, fatigue and a mild fever, with a temperature of 37.4°C to 37.5°C, but the symptoms were alleviated after he took an antipyretic.
Lo said 1,661 vaccine recipients have registered with the CDC’s “Taiwan V-Watch” online self-reporting vaccination follow-up system.
Among the 841 users who registered on the first day, 742 reported having experienced mild reactions, with 63 percent having felt pain at the injection site, 55 percent experiencing muscle pain, 52.6 percent feeling fatigued, 43 percent having a headache and 41.8 percent having chills after vaccination, he said.
In related news, all of the tour groups have been fully booked for the first flight to depart from Taiwan to Palau under a COVID-19 “travel bubble,” said Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center.
The flight is to depart on Thursday next week, he said, adding that a detailed plan, including designated transit routes inside Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, had been discussed.
According to the plan, passengers would arrive at the airport at about 8am and would receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in groups, he said.
The travelers would wait in two designated resting areas with stores until their test results come back, which is expected to take 3.5 hours, he added.
Passengers with negative test results would be allowed to check in with their tour groups, Chen said, adding that the groups would also follow separate transit routes inside the airport upon their return home.
Separately yesterday, Chen Shih-chung said two imported cases of COVID-19 were confirmed — an Indonesian student and a Philippine migrant worker, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 1,010.
The CECC also announced that East Timor has been removed from the list of low infection risk countries and areas, while Singapore and Vietnam have been moved to the list of low infection risk countries and areas, from which short-term business travelers can apply for shorter quarantine periods after arriving in Taiwan.
