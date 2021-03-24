MAC hits at Chinese assertion

SOVEREIGN NATION: Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China, the MAC said, urging Beijing to face the realities of cross-strait relations The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday hit back at China’s repeated assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan during talks with the US in Alaska, saying that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation whose future could only be decided by its 23 million people. Chinese officials were reportedly “defensive” after the US raised concerns over Beijing’s coercion of Taiwan during high-level talks in Anchorage on Thursday and Friday, their first since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The two sides on Thursday traded barbs during unusually long opening remarks to reporters, followed by “tough and direct” dialogue during which the

By Wei Chin-yun and Kayleigh Madjar