Federation calls for more teachers at preschools

TEACHER-STUDENT RATIO: A Kinmen education official said that the goal would not be reached by reducing the number of students, but by hiring more teachers

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The government should lower the ratio of teachers to students at preschools to help improve the quality of early childhood care and education, the National Federation of Teachers’ Unions said yesterday.

Since 1981, the teacher-student ratio has been 1:15, the federation said.

Early childhood education is an important component of people’s quality of life, it said.

National Federation of Teachers’ Unions representatives attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

At a time when people are having fewer children and societal needs have become more diverse, the government should provide better and more individualized education, it said.

Citing recommendations from the US-based National Association for Education of Young Children, Early Childhood Education Committee chairman Yang Yi-fei (楊逸飛) told a news conference in Taipei that the ratio for children under the age of two should be 1:4.

Ideally, the ratio should be 1:6 to 1:9 for children aged two to three; 1:9 for children aged three to four; and 1:10 for children aged four to six, Yang said.

Improving labor conditions for preschool workers would help to improve the care of young children, Kinmen Department of Education Director Lo Te-shui (羅德水) said.

By 2023, the Kinmen County Government plans to have lowered the teacher-student ratio at all public preschool programs within its jurisdiction to 1:12, Lo said, adding that the project is to begin with the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

That goal would not be reached by reducing the number of students who are admitted into public preschool programs, but rather by hiring more teachers, he said.

Because of factors including low salaries, poor benefits and the labor-intensive nature of the job, few who graduate with a degree in early childhood education are willing to become preschool teachers, said Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安), who sits on the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee.

The loss of staff and high turnover is a problem at preschools across the nation, she said.

She praised the Kinmen County Government’s policy to implement a teacher-student ratio of 1:12, and urged the Ministry of Education to consider how it might swiftly implement such a policy in other areas.

The availability and quality of public preschools are important, federation president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) said.

The federation said that it welcomed the Kinmen County Government’s commitment to lowering the teacher-student ratio and called on the central government to adopt the policy nationwide.