Former National Taiwan University Hospital doctor Hsieh Wei-chuan (謝維銓) — who is credited with creating the first system used by Taiwanese hospitals for controlling the spread of infectious diseases — passed away on Sunday at the age of 95.
Hsieh, who is often affectionately referred to as the “father of infectious diseases study,” died at 11am in hospital, where he had been bedridden due to complications associated with his age.
Central Epidemic Command Center specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), who once studied under him, said that Hsieh had influenced his decision to study medicine, and had been “like a father” to him.
Photo: Wang Chang-min, Taipei Times
“I had been studying two specialties at the same time — the other being thoracic surgery — but decided to throw myself fully into infectious diseases, due to Hsieh’s influence,” Chang said.
Hsieh, who was born in Tainan in 1926, during the Japanese colonial era, studied medicine at Taihoku Imperial University, which is now the National Taiwan University College of Medicine.
He received doctorates in medicine from Osaka City University in Japan and Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana. He specialized in infectious diseases, clinical microbiology and family medicine.
“Hsieh had students before me, but there was no specialized program back then for infectious diseases, so they all specialized in different areas,” Chang said.
Interest in studying infectious diseases waned in Taiwan after the advent of vaccines for diseases such as cholera and typhoid brought them under control, and after antibiotics became widely available, Chang said.
Hsieh did much of the early work in the field of infectious diseases on his own, until it became a recognized field of study in the country, he said.
Before a formal system for studying and controlling the spread of infectious diseases existed in Taiwan, Hsieh had begun collecting disease-related information from patients at National Taiwan University Hospital, and used the information to research disease prevention measures, Chang said.
In later years, the Ministry of Health and Welfare began focusing on disease control measures in hospitals, and employed Hsieh to lead their efforts, he said.
In 1983, after completing mandatory military training, Chang began his residency, followed by a chief residency in 1986.
“Back then, young doctors did not get their own offices. Hsieh could not accept that, and so he set up a space in his own office for me,” he said.
After his retirement at 70, Hsieh still often visited the hospital to mentor younger doctors, Chang added.
