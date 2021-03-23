Soldiers train as part of combat preparedness month

Staff writer, with CNA





Troops from various military units were mobilized early yesterday morning to begin field training exercises as part of “Combat Preparedness Month.”

With the start of field exercises, the public can expect to see military vehicles, such as tanks and armored vehicles, on the streets, military sources said.

Combat Preparedness Month, which is designated every quarter, started on March 1 and is to be held in four stages: battlefield scouting, tabletop exercises, field strategy and tactics, and field exercises, the sources said.

All of the exercises are geared toward enhancing the military’s integrated air defense capabilities, they said.

One of the features of this month’s exercises is the defense of the Tamsui River (淡水河), which connects the Taiwan Strait to the heart of Taipei, where the Presidential Office is located, they said.

The exercises would also test the strength of Taiwan’s combined arms battalions, by bringing together soldiers from different military branches to form a unit capable of operating independently on the battlefield, they said.

Taiwan had suspended its quarterly Combat Preparedness Month in the 1990s, but resumed it in 2019 in response to increased Chinese military activity in the region.

Beijing has shut down official communication channels with Taipei and stepped up its military intimidation efforts since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016.

Cross-strait tensions escalated further under former US president Donald Trump’s administration, which increased arms sales to Taiwan and began allowing visits by high-level officials, as the US Congress passed Taiwan-friendly bills.

Beijing responded by increasing its military maneuvers around Taiwan, including drills and sorties.