Couples flock to Changhua’s Great Buddha

MAKEOVER: An artists’ village and creative activities have transformed the formerly staid attraction on Baguashan into a hot spot for young travelers, especially couples After being shunned for decades because of a local superstition, the Great Buddha in Changhua County has begun attracting couples with the beautiful scenery atop the newly reinvigorated Baguashan (八卦山). According to legend, couples who visit the massive Buddha sculpture are destined to separate, as the Taoist immortal and infamous playboy Lu Tung-pin (呂洞賓), who is known for dismantling romantic relationships, is also enshrined in the temple. The superstition is strengthened by another legend that a couple died after hanging themselves from the statue, leading residents to either warn couples against visiting it or suggesting taking a partner there if they wish

By Chang Tsung-chiu and Kayleigh Madjar