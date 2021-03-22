Farmers’ gratitude keeps ICDF worker motivated

Staff writer, with CNA





Simple expressions of gratitude from local farmers are what have kept Benjamin Tsai (蔡明哲) — a Taiwanese agricultural expert who has worked in Nauru, Bahrain and Palau — motivated for more than a decade, despite the inconvenience of working overseas, especially in rural areas.

Tsai is an agricultural technician with the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), an organization that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has tasked with facilitating and overseeing the deployment of technical missions in other countries.

After hearing interesting stories during a campus recruitment tour, Tsai said that he began his alternative military service in 2008 as an agricultural specialist with the government’s overseas program.

“It should be cool to serve in other countries,” Tsai said, describing his thinking at that time, before he even had experience traveling abroad.

After helping residents of the Marshall Islands with farming for one year, Tsai formally joined the ICDF as an agricultural technician.

After being assigned to Taiwan’s agricultural technical mission in Nauru from 2010 to 2014, Tsai was assigned to Bahrain from 2015 to 2017.

In 2017, he began an assignment in Palau, teaching farmers how to plant vegetables and fruits.

In Palau, the agricultural population is aging because the younger generation is not interested in farming, Tsai said.

“In addition to our regular work of supporting local farming, we needed to do promotional tours at schools, to encourage young people to go into farming,” he added.

Wherever they are assigned, members of technical missions live in outlying areas, adding to the inconvenience of living overseas, Tsai said.

However, simple gestures of appreciation from farmers have kept him going, Tsai said.

“During visits to farms, local people give us some of their produce, usually their best, which is very touching,” he added.

Asked about the changes he has noticed in the countries, Tsai said that local people have developed an interest in farming.

“When we arrived, no one wanted the seedlings that we gave them,” he said. “But before we left, locals were lining up for them.”