A survey of nearly 4,000 women who sought infertility treatment at Lee Women’s Hospital in Taichung last year shows that more than 5 percent of those aged 30 or younger had a low egg cell count.
Nearly 10 percent of those aged 35 or younger and more than 14 percent of those aged 38 or younger had an anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) level below 1.2, hospital superintendent Lee Mao-sheng (李茂盛) said.
The survey indicates lower fertility in Taiwanese women, said Lee, an obstetrician and gynecologist, adding that trying to conceive or freezing one’s eggs earlier could be a solution.
The American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology defines an AMH level of less than 1.2 as a diminished ovarian reserve, Lee said.
Women with an AMH level of less than 1.2 can become pregnant, but lower levels indicate decreased egg quality and quantity, which could affect fertility, he said.
Women aged 35 or younger typically have an AMH level of 2 to 5, and the level decreases with age, said hospital CEO Lee Chun-i (李俊逸), also an obstetrician and gynecologist.
The increased prevalence of diminished ovarian reserve in local women could be attributed to stress or exposure to an endocrine disruptor, such as a type of environmental pollution or food that causes an increased number of free radicals and faster aging, Lee Mao-sheng said.
While women with an AMH level of less than 1.2 would not experience symptoms, they might have premature ovarian failure, he added.
A woman in her 20s sought infertility treatment and while she had an AMH level of 1.0 and her husband had poor semen quality, in vitro fertilization enabled them to have a son last year, Lee Mao-sheng said.
Women who want to conceive should take an AMH test, he said, adding that those shown to have a diminished ovarian reserve should consider trying to get pregnant earlier, or consider freezing their eggs for later.
The procedure involves injecting fertility drugs to stimulate growth in the follicles that contain the eggs and then retrieving the eggs from the ovaries, he said, adding that the eggs are taken to the lab and frozen.
The procedure takes two to three weeks and egg survival can reach 90 percent, while the chance of becoming pregnant after implantation can reach 60 percent, he added.
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
HONG KONG BLUEPRINT: Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chief adviser Chao Chun-shan said China might brandish its ‘Anti-Secession’ Law against Taiwan Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong is to serve as a blueprint of its future legal war against Taiwan if it decides against the military route, an expert told a forum yesterday regarding the implications of last week’s change to the territory’s election law. The Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association invited a panel of academics and experts on cross-strait affairs to discuss the current status of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong after China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday last week ratified rules ensuring that only “patriots” would run the territory. According to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the issue
Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most
MAKEOVER: An artists’ village and creative activities have transformed the formerly staid attraction on Baguashan into a hot spot for young travelers, especially couples After being shunned for decades because of a local superstition, the Great Buddha in Changhua County has begun attracting couples with the beautiful scenery atop the newly reinvigorated Baguashan (八卦山). According to legend, couples who visit the massive Buddha sculpture are destined to separate, as the Taoist immortal and infamous playboy Lu Tung-pin (呂洞賓), who is known for dismantling romantic relationships, is also enshrined in the temple. The superstition is strengthened by another legend that a couple died after hanging themselves from the statue, leading residents to either warn couples against visiting it or suggesting taking a partner there if they wish