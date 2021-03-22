Local survey shows lower egg counts

RISING INFERTILITY? Lee Women’s Hospital superintendent Lee Mao-sheng said a diminished ovarian reserve might be due to stress or environmental pollutants

By Tsai Shu-yuan / Staff reporter





A survey of nearly 4,000 women who sought infertility treatment at Lee Women’s Hospital in Taichung last year shows that more than 5 percent of those aged 30 or younger had a low egg cell count.

Nearly 10 percent of those aged 35 or younger and more than 14 percent of those aged 38 or younger had an anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) level below 1.2, hospital superintendent Lee Mao-sheng (李茂盛) said.

The survey indicates lower fertility in Taiwanese women, said Lee, an obstetrician and gynecologist, adding that trying to conceive or freezing one’s eggs earlier could be a solution.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology defines an AMH level of less than 1.2 as a diminished ovarian reserve, Lee said.

Women with an AMH level of less than 1.2 can become pregnant, but lower levels indicate decreased egg quality and quantity, which could affect fertility, he said.

Women aged 35 or younger typically have an AMH level of 2 to 5, and the level decreases with age, said hospital CEO Lee Chun-i (李俊逸), also an obstetrician and gynecologist.

The increased prevalence of diminished ovarian reserve in local women could be attributed to stress or exposure to an endocrine disruptor, such as a type of environmental pollution or food that causes an increased number of free radicals and faster aging, Lee Mao-sheng said.

While women with an AMH level of less than 1.2 would not experience symptoms, they might have premature ovarian failure, he added.

A woman in her 20s sought infertility treatment and while she had an AMH level of 1.0 and her husband had poor semen quality, in vitro fertilization enabled them to have a son last year, Lee Mao-sheng said.

Women who want to conceive should take an AMH test, he said, adding that those shown to have a diminished ovarian reserve should consider trying to get pregnant earlier, or consider freezing their eggs for later.

The procedure involves injecting fertility drugs to stimulate growth in the follicles that contain the eggs and then retrieving the eggs from the ovaries, he said, adding that the eggs are taken to the lab and frozen.

The procedure takes two to three weeks and egg survival can reach 90 percent, while the chance of becoming pregnant after implantation can reach 60 percent, he added.