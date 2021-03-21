SPORTS
Record holders win golds
Two national record holders yesterday won gold medals in running at the biennial National Indigenous Games in Yilan County. Two-time Olympian Chen Chieh (陳傑), an Amis representing Taichung, took first place in the men’s 400m, in 48.14 seconds. Chen, who holds the national record for the race, said he was running to prepare for the National Games in New Taipei City in October. The runner said he hopes more competitions can be held locally for athletes to meet the entry standards for the Tokyo Olympic Games in July. Meanwhile, fellow Amis Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) of Hualien County, who holds national records in the men’s 100m and 200m, bagged a gold in the 100m, with a time of 10.25 seconds.
LABOR
City offers language course
An annual Chinese language program for migrant workers in Taichung started yesterday, a Taichung Labor Affairs Bureau official said. The course, designed to help migrant workers assimilate more easily into Taiwanese society and launched by the bureau, runs for 10 weeks at the city’s ASEAN Square, Hsu Ya-ting (許雅婷) said. The 50-hour basic-level program caters to Filipino, Indonesian and Vietnamese migrants, with preference given to those who work in Taichung, she said. The classes of about 30 students each are to be held on Saturdays for Filipinos and Vietnamese, and Sundays for Indonesians. The course focuses on daily conversation drills to help migrant workers improve their Mandarin communication skills, the bureau said in a statement. The program for migrant workers was introduced in 2017 and has been held every year since then, Hsu said.
SOCIETY
Library visits drop 30%
Visits to public libraries fell more than 30 percent last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of e-books borrowed surged more than 40 percent for the second year, an annual report published on Friday showed. A total of 79.69 million visits to libraries were recorded last year, a 35.12 million, or 30.59 percent, drop from 2019, National Central Library Director-General Tseng Shu-hsien (曾淑賢) told a news conference in Taipei. The number of book loans, which can be for one or more books at a time, also fell 3.27 percent to 22.20 million, she said, citing the impact of COVID-19. However, the number of e-books borrowed surged 42.35 percent from the previous year to 3.63 million, the report showed. In total, 80.15 million books were borrowed, down slightly from 81.30 million in 2019, the National Central Library said. Nearly half of the books borrowed were in the literature and language learning categories, while the most popular author was Japanese mystery novelist Keigo Higashino, the report showed.
SOCIETY
Anti-drug exhibition opened
The Ministry of Education on Tuesday opened an anti-drug exhibition in Hualien County aimed at educating the public about the dangers of illicit drugs, it said. The special exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Hualien City runs until May 14, the ministry’s Department of Student Affairs and Special Education said in a statement. The exhibition is divided into five themed sections, which address the causes of drug addiction from various angles, tactics used by drug dealers, the influence of peers in drug use and scientific research on the brains of people with addictions, it said. It features videos portraying the journeys of people with addiction and those of their relatives, it said.
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
HONG KONG BLUEPRINT: Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chief adviser Chao Chun-shan said China might brandish its ‘Anti-Secession’ Law against Taiwan Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong is to serve as a blueprint of its future legal war against Taiwan if it decides against the military route, an expert told a forum yesterday regarding the implications of last week’s change to the territory’s election law. The Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association invited a panel of academics and experts on cross-strait affairs to discuss the current status of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong after China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday last week ratified rules ensuring that only “patriots” would run the territory. According to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the issue
Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most
High-school enrollment has plummeted by nearly 200,000 students over the past nine years amid a falling birthrate, threatening to close more than 100 private schools over the next five years, Ministry of Education data showed. The number of high-school students last year was 609,745, compared with 809,188 in 2011, data showed. The ministry said that the figure is likely to fall even further to 553,000 by 2026. Despite this decline, the number of schools during the nine-year period increased from 491 to 513, leading to record-low average enrollment. Public schools enrolled 22.8 percent fewer students over the period, from 1,616 to 1,248 per school. Private