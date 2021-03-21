Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SPORTS

Record holders win golds

Two national record holders yesterday won gold medals in running at the biennial National Indigenous Games in Yilan County. Two-time Olympian Chen Chieh (陳傑), an Amis representing Taichung, took first place in the men’s 400m, in 48.14 seconds. Chen, who holds the national record for the race, said he was running to prepare for the National Games in New Taipei City in October. The runner said he hopes more competitions can be held locally for athletes to meet the entry standards for the Tokyo Olympic Games in July. Meanwhile, fellow Amis Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) of Hualien County, who holds national records in the men’s 100m and 200m, bagged a gold in the 100m, with a time of 10.25 seconds.

LABOR

City offers language course

An annual Chinese language program for migrant workers in Taichung started yesterday, a Taichung Labor Affairs Bureau official said. The course, designed to help migrant workers assimilate more easily into Taiwanese society and launched by the bureau, runs for 10 weeks at the city’s ASEAN Square, Hsu Ya-ting (許雅婷) said. The 50-hour basic-level program caters to Filipino, Indonesian and Vietnamese migrants, with preference given to those who work in Taichung, she said. The classes of about 30 students each are to be held on Saturdays for Filipinos and Vietnamese, and Sundays for Indonesians. The course focuses on daily conversation drills to help migrant workers improve their Mandarin communication skills, the bureau said in a statement. The program for migrant workers was introduced in 2017 and has been held every year since then, Hsu said.

SOCIETY

Library visits drop 30%

Visits to public libraries fell more than 30 percent last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of e-books borrowed surged more than 40 percent for the second year, an annual report published on Friday showed. A total of 79.69 million visits to libraries were recorded last year, a 35.12 million, or 30.59 percent, drop from 2019, National Central Library Director-General Tseng Shu-hsien (曾淑賢) told a news conference in Taipei. The number of book loans, which can be for one or more books at a time, also fell 3.27 percent to 22.20 million, she said, citing the impact of COVID-19. However, the number of e-books borrowed surged 42.35 percent from the previous year to 3.63 million, the report showed. In total, 80.15 million books were borrowed, down slightly from 81.30 million in 2019, the National Central Library said. Nearly half of the books borrowed were in the literature and language learning categories, while the most popular author was Japanese mystery novelist Keigo Higashino, the report showed.

SOCIETY

Anti-drug exhibition opened

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday opened an anti-drug exhibition in Hualien County aimed at educating the public about the dangers of illicit drugs, it said. The special exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Hualien City runs until May 14, the ministry’s Department of Student Affairs and Special Education said in a statement. The exhibition is divided into five themed sections, which address the causes of drug addiction from various angles, tactics used by drug dealers, the influence of peers in drug use and scientific research on the brains of people with addictions, it said. It features videos portraying the journeys of people with addiction and those of their relatives, it said.