Philosopher, publisher win Taiwan-France awards

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





An expert on modern Taiwanese philosophy and a publisher are the winners of the 25th annual Taiwan-France Cultural Awards, the Ministry of Culture announced on Wednesday.

Slovenian academic Jana Rosker has since 1994 visited Taiwan numerous times to conduct research, and in 1995 cofounded the Asian studies department at the University of Ljubljana, where she teaches, the ministry said in a news release.

She has in the past few years focused on modern and contemporary Taiwanese philosophy, introducing European audiences to the contributions of Taiwanese philosophers to the field, it added.

Rosker has edited and written volumes of literature on the topic, including the collection Modern and Contemporary Taiwanese Philosophy: Traditional Foundations and New Developments, published last year.

She also promotes cooperation with Taiwanese universities, striving to deepen cultural links between Taiwan and Europe, the news release added.

Wu Kun-yung (吳坤墉), a cofounder of the Taiwanese Association of French Translators, has been a champion of publishing as activism, the ministry said, citing his translation of a book on capital punishment to generate public debate.

As editor of Editions Utopie’s social critique series, Wu has provided an opportunity for Taiwanese readers to encounter French-language writers such as Kamel Daoud and Chantal Thomas, and publications such as Philosophie, it said.

His efforts “import French thought to Taiwan, and introduce Taiwanese to France,” it added.

In 2018, Wu was also awarded France’s Order of Arts and Letters for his contributions to the nation as cofounder of Editions Utopie in 2010 and a “humble and indefatigable” translator, the French Office in Taipei said at the time.

The Taiwan-France Cultural Awards were established in 1996 by the then-Council for Cultural Affairs and Institut de France’s Academy of Moral and Political Sciences to recognize institutions and people who have contributed to the research and promotion of Taiwanese culture.

The recipients were originally to be selected last year in Taipei, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Representative to France Francois Wu (吳志中); Jean-Robert Pitte, permanent secretary of the French Learned Society at the Institute de France; and the jury chose the winners in Paris.