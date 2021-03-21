Prosecutors probe illicit printing of military manuals

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of National Defense yesterday said that prosecutors had launched an investigation into an Armaments Bureau printing facility due to allegations of unauthorized printing of operating manuals.

The probe was launched last year after it was alleged that an employee surnamed Chen (陳) at the 401st Arsenal’s South Taiwan Printing Shop administered by the bureau’s Materiel Production Center was making extra money by taking on outside printing jobs and using the shop’s materials and facilities.

The case has caused concern, as many of the nation’s military manuals and documents designated as top secret or highly classified are reportedly handled at the printing shop in Kaohsiung’s Zuoying District (左營).

Chen allegedly made unauthorized copies of an instruction book for the army’s field artillery operations, as well as an operation manual for an attack helicopter that had been requested by a trainee soldier surnamed Chang (張) of the Army Special Forces Command, investigators said.

Chang reportedly lost the operation manual that had been issued to him and, needing a replacement, allegedly contacted Chen.

Chang contravened regulations, as he was required to inform his commanding officers of the loss. The military unit would then have sent a request for the operating manual to be printed.

Operating manuals are strictly controlled and must be returned when a soldier is discharged or transferred to another unit.

Investigators said Chen had made a profit of about NT$50,000, local media reported.

“During an audit in June last year, an employee at the 401st Arsenal printing shop was found accepting outside printing jobs. The case was taken up by the Kaohsiung Military Police Office and then forwarded to Kaohsiung Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office for investigation,” the ministry said in a press release.

“We have fixed the standard operating procedures to prevent such a violation from happening again, and now require that the business agreement have the electronic signature of the printing shop’s director, and that the client wire the payment to a National Treasury Administration account,” it said.