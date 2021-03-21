KMT, China weigh in after MAC urges end to impasse

Staff writer, with CNA





Debate over the so-called “1992 consensus” was this week revived after the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) called on Beijing to join it in seeking pragmatic solutions to the impasse in cross-strait ties while avoiding issues that are likely to generate controversy.

MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) on Thursday told a news conference that Chinese would once again be allowed to apply to travel to Taiwan for business reasons, following a ban of more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, commenting on the broader state of cross-strait relations, Chiu said the idea that bilateral exchanges can only proceed if one side accepts the other’s positions is “unfair, unjust and an unrealistic request.”

Chiu was referring to Beijing’s demand that Taipei accept the “1992 consensus” as a precondition for cross-strait talks.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Instead of setting such preconditions, Taiwan and China should work to find “the greatest common denominator,” which would bring mutual benefit and elicit the least controversy, Chiu said.

“Whether or not we employ so-called ‘constructive ambiguity’ will depend on the wisdom of both sides,” he said.

Chiu on Friday said that the term “constructive ambiguity,” coined by former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, refers to the deliberate use of ambiguous language on a sensitive issue to advance a political purpose.

Asked if the “1992 consensus” was an example of such an approach, Chiu replied that it was not.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) later on Friday said that the “1992 consensus” was an example of constructive ambiguity, as it gave both sides a means to seek common ground while setting aside their differences.

Meanwhile, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office yesterday accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of using the term to distract from the two sides’ main area of disagreement.

“If ‘strategic ambiguity’ is merely a means of negating the one China principle,” then the DPP is just playing word games and lacks sincerity, Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said in a statement.

“Only a return to the 1992 consensus will allow for the peaceful and stable development of cross-strait relations,” she said.