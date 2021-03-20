Nearly 10,000 Taiwanese die of lung cancer each year, while more than half of the new cases each year have late-stage conditions, a Taipei doctor said on Saturday last week.
About 15,000 people seek treatment for cancer each year for the first time, with as many as 60 percent of them being late-stage, National Taiwan University (NTU) Cancer Center deputy director Chen Chin-hsing (陳晉興) said.
Authorities should include low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans in the cancer-screening process, Chen said.
Lung cancer patients outnumber those with intestinal cancer, and their treatment accounts for the greatest use of the National Health Insurance system, costing more than NT$16 billion (US$562.13) annually, he said.
“There are symptoms of early-stage lung cancer, and in the past we had no effective way to test for it,” he said. “Luckily we now have the option of LDCT scans, which can detect tumors as small as 0.3cm.”
Former NTU president Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池) screened 12,000 people for cancer using the scans and found 2.6 percent had the disease — 95 percent of which were first-stage cases, Chen said, adding that the patients had the tumors surgically removed.
“A tumor of 1cm takes five to 10 years to grow, but if it can be detected before it reaches 2cm in diameter, it is still considered stage 1 and can be treated surgically,” he said.
In the past few years, some local governments have provided publicly funded scans, but the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) is hoping to introduce them as soon as June as part of routine cancer screening on a national level for some at-risk groups, he said.
The HPA is deliberating on which groups should be part of the program, but candidates would likely include people who have quit smoking, long-term smokers and those with a family history of lung cancer, he said.
“When they hear ‘lung cancer,’ most people’s thoughts immediately turn to smokers, but we have actually seen an increasing number of cancer patients who are not smokers, particularly among women,” he said.
Possible causes of lung cancer in non-smoking women include air pollution and poor kitchen ventilation, but the issue is still being researched, he said.
Smokers should quit the habit, everyone should wear a mask while outdoors when pollution levels are high and air purifiers should be used inside the home, he said.
