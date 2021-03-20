Fifteen indicted over alleged illicit mask trade

Staff writer, with CNA





Fifteen people connected to two companies were indicted on Thursday in Tainan for allegedly colluding over the production and sale of falsely labeled masks.

About 1.413 million masks falsely labeled as having been produced by Tainan-based Formosa Energy Carbon Co have been sold, generating about NT$19.17 million (US$673,506) in illegal profit, the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office said.

In August last year, the head of Taiwan Global Investment Advisors Co, identified only by his surname, Lin (林), bought three mask-making machines and raw materials from China, and transported them to a Formosa Energy Carbon factory in Yongkang District (永康), prosecutors said.

The owner of Formosa Energy Carbon, a man surnamed Liu (劉), provided Lin and Taiwan Global Investment Advisors’ chief operating officer, a woman surnamed Hu (胡), with the site, prosecutors said.

Lin and Hu in September last year moved the machines and raw materials to an unregistered factory in Tainan’s Gueiren District (歸仁), prosecutors said.

The masks produced at the unregistered plant were packaged in blue boxes that Formosa Energy Carbon used to boost sales, the office said.

Liu sold the boxes to Lin for NT$15 each, it said.

The office said that 100 to 150 cartons, each holding 480 boxes, were sold to Lin, while a marketing division head at Formosa Energy Carbon surnamed Chen (陳) was responsible for finding buyers for the masks.

Two former Formosa Energy Carbon employees were hired by Lin to calibrate the machines, and nine people were hired to pack the masks and label them as medical-grade products.

The Tainan Public Health Bureau conducted an inspection of the unregistered factory about two weeks after it began operations, prompting Lin to relocate to Rende District (仁德).

The Rende plant made masks bearing the “MD” (medical device) logo after the government ordered that medical-grade masks must bear the letters, prosecutors said.

However, after Formosa Energy Carbon stopped providing boxes in late October last year, Lin and his employees used “MD” and “CNS14774” stickers on the masks.

“CNS14774” indicates that a product has been approved for medical use and is in compliance with national standards.

The office indicted 15 people over breaches of the Criminal Code and the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).

Lin, Liu and Chen are believed to be the ringleaders and severe punishments would be sought to make an example of them, prosecutors said.