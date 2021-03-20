Fifteen people connected to two companies were indicted on Thursday in Tainan for allegedly colluding over the production and sale of falsely labeled masks.
About 1.413 million masks falsely labeled as having been produced by Tainan-based Formosa Energy Carbon Co have been sold, generating about NT$19.17 million (US$673,506) in illegal profit, the Tainan District Prosecutors’ Office said.
In August last year, the head of Taiwan Global Investment Advisors Co, identified only by his surname, Lin (林), bought three mask-making machines and raw materials from China, and transported them to a Formosa Energy Carbon factory in Yongkang District (永康), prosecutors said.
The owner of Formosa Energy Carbon, a man surnamed Liu (劉), provided Lin and Taiwan Global Investment Advisors’ chief operating officer, a woman surnamed Hu (胡), with the site, prosecutors said.
Lin and Hu in September last year moved the machines and raw materials to an unregistered factory in Tainan’s Gueiren District (歸仁), prosecutors said.
The masks produced at the unregistered plant were packaged in blue boxes that Formosa Energy Carbon used to boost sales, the office said.
Liu sold the boxes to Lin for NT$15 each, it said.
The office said that 100 to 150 cartons, each holding 480 boxes, were sold to Lin, while a marketing division head at Formosa Energy Carbon surnamed Chen (陳) was responsible for finding buyers for the masks.
Two former Formosa Energy Carbon employees were hired by Lin to calibrate the machines, and nine people were hired to pack the masks and label them as medical-grade products.
The Tainan Public Health Bureau conducted an inspection of the unregistered factory about two weeks after it began operations, prompting Lin to relocate to Rende District (仁德).
The Rende plant made masks bearing the “MD” (medical device) logo after the government ordered that medical-grade masks must bear the letters, prosecutors said.
However, after Formosa Energy Carbon stopped providing boxes in late October last year, Lin and his employees used “MD” and “CNS14774” stickers on the masks.
“CNS14774” indicates that a product has been approved for medical use and is in compliance with national standards.
The office indicted 15 people over breaches of the Criminal Code and the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).
Lin, Liu and Chen are believed to be the ringleaders and severe punishments would be sought to make an example of them, prosecutors said.
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
HONG KONG BLUEPRINT: Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chief adviser Chao Chun-shan said China might brandish its ‘Anti-Secession’ Law against Taiwan Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong is to serve as a blueprint of its future legal war against Taiwan if it decides against the military route, an expert told a forum yesterday regarding the implications of last week’s change to the territory’s election law. The Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association invited a panel of academics and experts on cross-strait affairs to discuss the current status of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong after China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday last week ratified rules ensuring that only “patriots” would run the territory. According to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the issue
Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most
Businesses in Taipei’s Shilin Night Market are planning to shift their focus to catering to students, after several businesses closed amid plummeting visitor numbers, the Taipei City Government said. While the number of people visiting shops and restaurants on Dadong Road is still significant, the number of visitors to businesses on Wenlin Road, the area’s main road running parallel to the Red Line of the city’s MRT metropolitan railway system, has declined, causing hundreds of businesses to close, Taipei Market Administration Office Director Chen Ting-hui (陳庭輝) said. Many businesses in the area are increasingly offering products and services to students at