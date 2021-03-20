The Ministry of National Defense’s Quadrennial Defense Review says that far-strike capabilities are to be greatly emphasized as they would grant the military strategic depth and allow for the implementation of layered deterrence strategies.
The report was delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review on Thursday.
It focuses on the strategic situation in the Indo-Pacific region, how the ministry is obtaining equipment and establishing new military units, overall strategic guidelines, threats from “gray areas,” and international strategic coordination with other nations.
It says that the military should consider developing air-launched missiles with greater range and far-strike weapons systems, allowing it to conduct precision strikes against enemy targets and establish strategic depth.
The military possesses three types of far-strike air-launched munitions — the indigenous Wan Jian missile, the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon and the AGM-84 Standoff Land Attack Missile, both purchased from the US.
National security researcher Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said that while the military prioritizes defense, far-strike capabilities are necessary for traditional deterrent tactics.
The report, while adhering to the overarching principle of “layered deterrent, defense first,” introduces changes to the definition of the principle.
The report says that “defense first” is a guideline to enable the military to draw out a battle in the event of an invasion, while “layered deterrence” offers the capability to gradually wear down the enemy through multiple layers of interception and joint strikes.
Arms purchases should be geared toward conducting asymmetric warfare and, in battles that might prove decisive in a war, to strike with force while scattering the enemy, the report says.
The military should emphasize acquiring numerous, small, smart, stealth-capable, mobile and difficult-to-counter equipment, it says.
The use of coastal mobile anti-surface missiles, agile and fast ships, and advanced mines would allow the military to create a layered deterrence at sea, it says.
The review is mandated by Article 31 of the National Defense Act (國防法), which states that the ministry must provide a review for the president within 10 months of inauguration.
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
HONG KONG BLUEPRINT: Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chief adviser Chao Chun-shan said China might brandish its ‘Anti-Secession’ Law against Taiwan Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong is to serve as a blueprint of its future legal war against Taiwan if it decides against the military route, an expert told a forum yesterday regarding the implications of last week’s change to the territory’s election law. The Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association invited a panel of academics and experts on cross-strait affairs to discuss the current status of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong after China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday last week ratified rules ensuring that only “patriots” would run the territory. According to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the issue
Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most
Businesses in Taipei’s Shilin Night Market are planning to shift their focus to catering to students, after several businesses closed amid plummeting visitor numbers, the Taipei City Government said. While the number of people visiting shops and restaurants on Dadong Road is still significant, the number of visitors to businesses on Wenlin Road, the area’s main road running parallel to the Red Line of the city’s MRT metropolitan railway system, has declined, causing hundreds of businesses to close, Taipei Market Administration Office Director Chen Ting-hui (陳庭輝) said. Many businesses in the area are increasingly offering products and services to students at