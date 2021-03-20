Defense review emphasizes far-strike capabilities

STRATEGY: Purchases of arms should be geared to conducting asymmetric warfare and to strike with force while scattering the enemy, the report says

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of National Defense’s Quadrennial Defense Review says that far-strike capabilities are to be greatly emphasized as they would grant the military strategic depth and allow for the implementation of layered deterrence strategies.

The report was delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review on Thursday.

It focuses on the strategic situation in the Indo-Pacific region, how the ministry is obtaining equipment and establishing new military units, overall strategic guidelines, threats from “gray areas,” and international strategic coordination with other nations.

It says that the military should consider developing air-launched missiles with greater range and far-strike weapons systems, allowing it to conduct precision strikes against enemy targets and establish strategic depth.

The military possesses three types of far-strike air-launched munitions — the indigenous Wan Jian missile, the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon and the AGM-84 Standoff Land Attack Missile, both purchased from the US.

National security researcher Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said that while the military prioritizes defense, far-strike capabilities are necessary for traditional deterrent tactics.

The report, while adhering to the overarching principle of “layered deterrent, defense first,” introduces changes to the definition of the principle.

The report says that “defense first” is a guideline to enable the military to draw out a battle in the event of an invasion, while “layered deterrence” offers the capability to gradually wear down the enemy through multiple layers of interception and joint strikes.

Arms purchases should be geared toward conducting asymmetric warfare and, in battles that might prove decisive in a war, to strike with force while scattering the enemy, the report says.

The military should emphasize acquiring numerous, small, smart, stealth-capable, mobile and difficult-to-counter equipment, it says.

The use of coastal mobile anti-surface missiles, agile and fast ships, and advanced mines would allow the military to create a layered deterrence at sea, it says.

The review is mandated by Article 31 of the National Defense Act (國防法), which states that the ministry must provide a review for the president within 10 months of inauguration.