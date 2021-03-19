Taipei, New Taipei residents jump into Palau travel bubble

Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most

By Shelley Shan