France is committed to defending the freedom of navigation in international waters and international law, French Office in Taipei Director Jean-Francois Casabonne-Masonnave told a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday.
Taiwan and France maintain robust cooperation in the semiconductor industry, he added.
After the office last month relocated into the 39th floor of Taipei 101, its cultural, trade and economic units, which were formerly in different locations across the city, are now housed in the same building, Casabonne-Masonnave said.
Photo: Screen grab from Facebook
His predecessors had worked on the relocation plan that is now accomplished, he said.
The new office, which accommodates more than 50 staff, would allow them to receive visitors and work with partners in a more comfortable setting, he said, adding that this would allow to advance many bilateral projects.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made many things difficult, but the crisis can be viewed as an opportunity, he said, lauding Taiwan’s responses to the pandemic as more effective than in European countries.
Asked about France’s view on the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy and its plan to send warships to patrol the region, Casabonne-Masonnave said that France pursues its own regional policy, for which the US is its strategic partner.
France has territories on many continents and in the many oceans, and it is therefore committed to defending the freedom of navigation and international law along with its allies, he said.
Casabonne-Masonnave’s statement echoes that of French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, who on Feb. 8 wrote on Twitter that the French nuclear submarine SNA Emeraude accompanied by support ship BSAM Seine had transited the South China Sea.
Asked about French Senator Alain Richard’s planned visit to Taiwan and a protest over the plan by the Chinese ambassador to France, Casabonne-Masonnave said that Richard has talked to him about the plan more than three times since he started serving in Taiwan in September 2019.
Richard’s visit to Taiwan — originally scheduled for this month — has been delayed due to the pandemic, but would be held, Casabonne-Masonnave said.
Asked if France has discussed semiconductor supply with Taiwan as other countries have amid a global chip shortage, he did not give a direct answer, but said that bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry is thriving.
For example, STMicroelectronics NV, cofounded by French and Italian stakeholders, has established a branch in Taiwan and sustains good ties with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Casabonne-Masonnave said.
Air Liquide Far Eastern, a French supplier of gases to chip manufacturers, plans to open a facility in Tainan, for which he would later yesterday attend the groundbreaking ceremony, he said.
France is strong in engineering and start-up incubation, but weaker in manufacturing and marketing, sectors in which Taiwan is strong, Casabonne-Masonnave said.
In those sectors, the two countries have a mutually supplementary partnership, he said.
Asked if France and Taiwan aim to deepen cooperation in the space industry, he said that there is no government-level cooperation, but France has many international aeronautic companies.
Bilateral partnerships in science and technology are built on long-term academic cooperation, he said, pledging to deepen student exchanges and other interactions between young people through cultural and academic events.
Regarding the possibility of signing a Taiwan-EU free-trade agreement, Casabonne-Masonnave said that Taiwan offers a healthy and stable business environment, and there are very few conflicts that are difficult to solve.
However, there is little pressure from businesses to sign such a deal, but bilateral discussions on the possibility would continue, he said.
