DPP marks Sunflower protest jubilee

‘FAR-REACHING IMPACT’: The movement, which started seven years ago, should be remembered as significant for Taiwan’s democracy, the party’s youth department said

Staff writer, with CNA





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Youth Department yesterday marked the seventh anniversary of the beginning of the 2014 Sunflower movement, lauding the movement’s “important and far-reaching impact.”

The youth department on Facebook wrote that the movement had led younger Taiwanese to value democracy and freedom.

As every movement that uses civil disobedience as strategy and leads to such a positive outcome, is an example of freedom and democracy, it said.

Some involved in the movement have entered politics and work as aides to legislators and government officials, the department said.

“In the wake of the movement, the DPP won many elections backed by young supporters,” despite the party’s return to power not having been smooth sailing, it said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is DPP chairperson, once said that she hoped young people could become “refined reformers” who maintain their values, but also understand political realities, it said.

Over the past seven years, Tsai has tried different ways to engage with young people and listen to them, the department said.

The youth department called on the public to “remember the significance of the anniversary for our democracy.”

The DPP Central Standing Committee on Wednesday approved plans to hold 305 public briefings from next month through July on the government’s policy progress.

The first session, scheduled for April 11, would address DPP government officials on all levels, including commissioners, legislators, city and county councilors and mayors, DPP spokeswoman Hsieh Pei-fen (謝佩芬) said.

Another session would focus on leaders of business groups, she said.

Meanwhile, an unnamed member of the committee cited DPP Secretary-General Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) as saying that party staff in central Taiwan would back Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) as he faces a recall campaign.

A group proposing Chen’s recall aims to collect 40,000 signatures and to submit them to the Central Election Commission before May 12.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would likely focus on the proposed Chen recall and switch its focus to a recall campaign against DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) after the August referendums, the source cited Lin as saying.