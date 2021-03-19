The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19 — one from Oman, three from the Philippines, and two each from Egypt and Vietnam.
A Taiwanese man, in his 30s, went to Oman for work on Feb. 1 and returned to Taiwan on March 5, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, told a regular news briefing in Taipei.
The man provided the required negative COVID-19 test result within three days of his flight to Taiwan and did not show any symptoms of the disease.
However, on Sunday, during his quarantine at a hotel, he reported a loss of smell, an itchy throat and a cough, Chuang said, adding that on Tuesday, the man took a COVID-19 test, which returned positive yesterday.
On March 3, three workers from the Philippines — one man and two women in their 30s — provided negative COVID-19 test results and arrived in Taiwan on the same flight, Chuang said.
On Tuesday, the three were tested before the end of their 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility, and the results returned positive yesterday, even though they showed no symptoms, he added.
Two Taiwanese women in their 40s on March 5 visited Egypt to attend a relative’s funeral, Chuang said.
From Wednesday last week to Tuesday when they were in Egypt, they developed a cough, a sore throat, fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, but did not seek medical attention, he said.
Upon their return to Taiwan on Tuesday, the women provided negative COVID-19 test results, but after they reported their symptoms, they were retested at the airport, he said.
One of them was immediately hospitalized, while the other was quarantined at a government-designated facility, and yesterday was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Chuang said.
On Feb. 8, two Chinese sailors in their 30s arrived in Taiwan on a vessel that had been docked in Vietnam for a month, he said.
They finished quarantining at a hotel on Feb. 22 and returned to their ship for a period of self-health management, he said.
However, on Feb. 26, they were identified as having had close contact with a COVID-19 patient and they were placed in home quarantine, he said.
On Tuesday, they were retested for COVID-19 in preparation for their return to China and the results returned positive yesterday, Chuang said.
The eight new imported cases brought the nation’s total to 998, with 882 cases classified as imported. As of yesterday, 958 of the patients had recovered, 10 had died and 30 were hospitalized, CECC data showed.
