Government must clarify stance on energy, KMT says

ENERGY COMPOSITION: The government should define ratios for different sources of energy instead of asking local authorities to do it, the KMT said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday called on the government to draw up a clearer energy policy.

KMT spokeswoman Chiang I-chen (江怡臻) wrote on Facebook that Taiwan faces a choice of whether it is to rely mainly on nuclear energy, or energy generation from coal or natural gas, and the government should offer a clear solution.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should define reasonable ratios for different sources of energy, instead of leaving the problem to local governments, she said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) spokeswoman Chiang I-chen speaks at a news conference on July 7 last year. Photo: Chiu Shu-yu, Taipei Times

In response to criticism by the DPP that the KMT is promoting a referendum proposal on the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮), Chiang said that the referendum was proposed by nuclear power advocate Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修), not by the KMT.

The only referendum proposals initiated by the KMT are on whether the importation of pork containing residue of the feed additive ractopamine should be banned, and on whether public referendums should be held on the same day as national elections, she said.

Later yesterday at a weekly KMT Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that while the party was in power, it had sealed off the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant to preserve the rights of future generations to reactivate it if needed.

That position has not changed, he said, adding that the DPP formerly promoted referendum proposals on the issue and should explain why it has changed its position.

As an opposition party, the KMT would respect the will of Taiwanese concerning the fate of the power plant when they cast their vote on Aug. 28, he said.

Johnny Chiang said he hoped that the DPP government would take the electorate's decision seriously and propose a steady energy policy.

When the DPP was in opposition, it promoted direct democracy, but it is now blocking public opinion, Johnny Chiang said.