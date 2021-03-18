The US administration is to make clear its “deep concerns” about China’s increasingly aggressive activities across the Taiwan Strait during a meeting today between top US and Chinese officials, a senior US official said in Washington on Tuesday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are to meet with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) in Alaska.
It is to be the first in-person meeting between top US and China officials under US President Joe Biden’s administration.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In a background briefing on Tuesday, a senior US official said that the meeting in Alaska is intended as an initial discussion to understand the interests, intentions and priorities of both sides.
“We think it’s really important that our Chinese interlocutors hear from Secretary Blinken and from National Security Adviser Sullivan directly about our priorities and our intentions,” as sometimes Beijing thinks that the public message from the US might differ from its private message, the official said.
It is therefore important that the US dispel this notion early on, which would include “making very clear our deep concerns about a range of issues, whether it’s Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Chinese economic coercion of our allies and partners, or China’s increasingly aggressive activities across the Taiwan Strait,” the official said.
The meeting is also aimed at displaying that the current administration is unified and coordinated when it comes to China policy, the official said.
In the past, Beijing has attempted to play favorites within various administrations, the official said, in particular by “playing the secretary of state and national security adviser off each other.”
With both Blinken and Sullivan attending the meeting, it would demonstrate that “the games that China has played in the past to divide us or attempt to divide us are simply not going to work here,” the official said.
In general, the meeting in Alaska would be on a broader strategic level. It is not a resumption of any particular dialogue mechanism, nor would there be a joint statement issued afterward, the official said.
Several experts on US-China policy have said that the meeting is an opportunity for both sides to talk directly, although it is unlikely to yield any breakthroughs.
The meeting would not “dramatically alter the direction” of US-China relations and would be “more of an exercise in setting the mood music for the relationship” rather than discussing specific concerns in detail, said Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Brookings Institution.
US Center for Strategic and International Studies senior adviser Bonnie Glaser said that the meeting is an opportunity for officials to talk behind closed doors instead of speaking to each other through “megaphones,” such as public speeches and statements.
“Expectations should remain low,” she added.
Former American Institute (AIT) in Taiwan director Stephen Young said that he expects the Biden administration to “lay down a marker with China on its aggressive behavior” in the Indo-Pacific region, including the South China Sea, Taiwan, Japan and the Korean Peninsula.
Douglas Paal, another former AIT director, said that he does not expect “constructive outcomes” on major US-China issues to emerge from the meeting, although there is a possibility that the two sides could come to some agreement on more “peripheral issues.”
These include Myanmar, North Korea, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, Paal said.
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
HONG KONG BLUEPRINT: Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chief adviser Chao Chun-shan said China might brandish its ‘Anti-Secession’ Law against Taiwan Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong is to serve as a blueprint of its future legal war against Taiwan if it decides against the military route, an expert told a forum yesterday regarding the implications of last week’s change to the territory’s election law. The Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association invited a panel of academics and experts on cross-strait affairs to discuss the current status of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong after China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday last week ratified rules ensuring that only “patriots” would run the territory. According to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the issue
Businesses in Taipei’s Shilin Night Market are planning to shift their focus to catering to students, after several businesses closed amid plummeting visitor numbers, the Taipei City Government said. While the number of people visiting shops and restaurants on Dadong Road is still significant, the number of visitors to businesses on Wenlin Road, the area’s main road running parallel to the Red Line of the city’s MRT metropolitan railway system, has declined, causing hundreds of businesses to close, Taipei Market Administration Office Director Chen Ting-hui (陳庭輝) said. Many businesses in the area are increasingly offering products and services to students at
Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most