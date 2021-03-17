Taiwanese and US business representatives, politicians and academics are to discuss bilateral trade and supply chain security issues in a virtual summit next week, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago said yesterday.
The two-day event, titled “Taiwan-US Business Forum in the Midwest,” is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday next week in Chicago.
One day of discussion each would be allocated to the issues affecting the technology and the agriculture sectors.
Photo: CNA
The office in a news release said US President Joe Biden on Feb. 23 signed an executive order to forge secured supply chains with trusted partners for access to vital products, including semiconductors.
The event aims to establish “support for an open, democratic, sustainable and rules-based global business ecosystem at the state and local levels, where our businesses might thrive with, and benefit from, our shared values,” the office said.
The news release cited Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) as saying that the Webinar demonstrates Taiwan’s readiness to respond to Biden’s call for stronger collaboration between the US and like-minded partners in supply chains.
As the nation is the ninth-largest trade partner and the eighth-largest export market for US agricultural goods, businesses in the two countries have a broad basis for cooperation, Hsiao said.
The event would help bring about the goals outlined by the Taiwan-US Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue at the local level, she said.
Chicago is the hub for Taiwan-US business collaboration in the Midwest, which is the manufacturing and agricultural hinterland of the US, office Director-General Johnson Chiang (姜森) said.
The office hopes the event would serve the creation of a platform for cooperation between business and academic institutions in the two countries, he said.
Participants include representatives from the US Congress, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Foxconn Technology Group, the University of Chicago and the University of Purdue, among others, the news release said.
